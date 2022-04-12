A Genshin Impact player pretended to be harassed by Mikeneko fans — Kudasai

We have previously talked about Uruha Rushiaan ex-VTuber belonging to the ranks of Holo Live Production who was fired after unknowingly leaking personal information from company workers while dealing with a scandal that claimed she was in a relationship. All of this aside, the person behind this VTuber now operates independently under the name “Mikeneko (みけねこ)” and recently decided to venture into the video game Genshin Impact.

However, his arrival has already sparked his first controversy, which was outlined on a popular comment board in Japan. After Mikeneko posted on Twitter that he would start playing Genshin Impactone of his followers, “neko“, he asked an experienced player named “Nanase” to help him level up so he could help Mikeneko in the first steps of this new experience (he practically offered to give her his account for Nanase to play until she reached the right level, then he would return it to her).

“Nanase“, the experienced player, refused to cooperate, so “neko“, the follower of Mikenekoinsulted him on Twitter. The player retweeted this reply and used the general hashtag of the independent VTuber, who asked him not to use the tag as it was causing him problems. Later “Nanase” would reveal that Mikeneko’s fans began to harass him, causing him to withdraw from Genshin Impact. At first glance it looks like a typical Twitter story, right? Well, it turns out that part of it was a big lie!

“Nanase”, the professional gamer allegedly retired due to the harassment, posted an update on Twitter revealing that there was never any such harassment, and asking for an apology for affecting Mikeneko’s reputation on social media. His statement, posted as an image on Twitter, wrote:

«All of my tweets about bullying behavior in Genshin Impact were done by myself. I’m sorry. I wanted to use Mikeneko to increase the reach of my posts. At first, I tweeted with the feeling that it was quite easy to achieve the goal. I’m so sorry, I didn’t expect things to come to such a level. I’m really sorry. I don’t think an apology will help. I’m so sorry, Mikeneko-san. I am the most downgraded among Genshin Impact players. I’m sorry».

The post surprised few, but still inspired a variety of comments on a popular Japanese forum:

«After all, you can’t provide any proof, can you?».

«Let’s all go play Granblue Fantasy».

«Am I the only one who thinks they tell me what I want to hear?».

«The Genshin Impact community has always been this toxic and opportunistic».

«I don’t know what the facts are, but I do know that if a certain streamer hadn’t started her project in Genshin Impact, it wouldn’t have happened.».

«The game of wolf and sheep has begun, who is telling the truth?».

«Wow, you went to the trouble of installing Genshin Impact on more than one device to send harassing messages to each other.».

The videogame Genshin Impact celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

