A Genshin Impact player regrets investing real money in the game — Kudasai

Reddit user “u/sabrinahoq” posted an update on the community of r/Genshin Impactdedicated to the video game of the same name by hoyoversewhich went viral by representing a situation with which some may feel identified: spending real money to buy in-game currency, and still not getting what you wanted in the gacha.

«Does anyone else think it’s a little ridiculous that someone spends over $200 and still doesn’t get the character they want? This was the first time I bought Genesis Crystals, so even the double you get for the first purchase wasn’t enough. I rolled for “Sangonomiya Kokomi, The Pearl of Wisdom” and instead got “Diluc Ragnvindr, The Dark Dawn” after using all my crystals and a few extra rolls. On the other hand, if someone knows how to get Protogemas quickly, I think I’m going to have to grind for a long time to have a chance of getting Kokomi.».

Multiple comments can be read about this publication, especially noting that “this is how gacha games work“:

«That’s why being an F2P (free player, who doesn’t spend real money) or spending little with the Lunar Blessing is a great option. Recharging crystals will always make you regret spending money».

«It is better to learn the lesson sooner than later».

«Make sure you buy enough if you’re going to spend. Always expect to lose 50/50. I’m also confused how you spent $200 with the double bonus and didn’t get Kokomi out. Unless you only bought 50 wishes and got 100 with the first bonus. (In any case, you now have the rest of your banner and it’s guaranteed)».

«I only spend money when I believe that obtaining it is guaranteed. On the other hand, the last time I spent was on the first repeat of Zhongli, which was in May. At least this is a lesson to learn».

«Reimbursement, create a new account for Kokomi and better plan your expenses in the future. Always stay as F2P friend».

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PCs. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive visual experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Reddit

Copyright © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.