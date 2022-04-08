A Genshin Impact player was allegedly banned for making fun of China — Kudasai

a player of Genshin Impact has allegedly been expelled for fifteen years for mocking the Chinese government and claiming that COVID-19 came from China. Citing a contact who had forwarded them the relevant material from Chinese social media, the YouTuber “Timaeus GenshinLab” reports that a player from the Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau server ranted on social media that he was banned for fifteen years, even though he blindly swore he was innocent.

«Good! The self-censorship of Genshin Impact!», began the whimpering. «I’ve been banned for 15 years, Genshin Impact has not only broken laws, but has self-censored! And you dare not tell me why! I swear I never did any illegal activity». The reasons for the ban are stated as “(default reason)“. «He also said that he had never used external plugins or third-party software and that he had invested a lot of money in the game.» added the YouTuber.

By emailing Genshin Impact customer support for further explanation, the user would have been informed that miHoYo (now today) had determined that the user’s speech had violated the rules and regulations of Genshin Impact. The user then wrote to the video game’s customer service, denouncing Genshin Impact for censoring certain words and phrases and arguing that his prolonged ban without notice violated the consumer protection laws and regulations of his country of residence, Taiwan. He even threatened to take legal action.

The YouTuber claims that, after the message began to circulate through the Genshin Impact community, a user claimed to know the reason for his ban. According to the community, the banned user was known for regularly discussing COVID-19, going so far as to openly claim that the initial virus came from China.

In addition, the banned user confessed to having abused the Olla de Serenitea area (officially translated as “Relajateatera”)a “Headquarters” that players can decorate, allow other players to visit, etc, placing objects in asensitive pattern” which allegedly mocked Chinese government buildings. The YouTuber further explains that while some users mocked and ridiculed the banned player for deliberately violating the game’s terms of service, others supported him and encouraged the idea of ​​taking legal action against the developer company.

The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

