A geomagnetic storm hit 40 Starlink satellites. Which will now be destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere

A geomagnetic storm will destroy 40 of the 49 satellites that SpaceX launched on Thursday, February 3. The company reported that a storm the next day caused an increase in the density and temperature of the atmosphere in the low Earth orbit where the satellites had been deployed by Falcon 9.

This situation has increased the fluid dynamic resistance, which pushes in the opposite direction with respect to the movement of a solid body in a fluid. In short, the satellites were “pulled” towards the Earth’s atmosphere and failed to position themselves in the correct position for their operation because the resistance, due to the storm, was higher than expected.









In an update note released to communicate the incident, SpaceX explained that the second stage of the Falcon 9 has positioned and deployed the satellites about 210 km above Earth. This happens because in the event that the satellites do not pass the first system checks they can be deorbited by the fluid dynamic resistance, in fact.

“Although deployment in low orbit requires more advanced satellites and higher costs, it is the right thing to do to maintain a sustainable space environment.“reads the note.









The geomagnetic storm that hit the satellites, however, it has increased the fluid dynamic resistance up to 50% compared to previous launches.

Starlink’s group remotely set a safer flight mode, which made the satellites move as if they were “a sheet of paper”, to minimize the influence of fluid dynamic resistance, but preliminary analyzes have shown that the satellites do not they managed to carry out the necessary maneuvers to position themselves correctly in the low Earth orbit; so “up to 40 satellites will re-enter or have already re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere“.









Their return, however, will not cause debris. “This unique situation demonstrates Starlink’s great commitment to ensure that the system is as advanced as possible to mitigate debris in orbit.SpaceX pointed out.



