A German army reserve officer charged with espionage for Russia | War Ukraine – Russia | spy | information | WORLD

This Friday, the federal prosecutor’s office Germany announced that a reserve officer in his country’s army had been indicted for espionage in favor of Russia between 2014 and 2020. The defendant was suspended since February of this year, according to the prosecution in a statement.

SIGHT: Russia – Ukraine war: Red Cross says it is not yet known if there will be an evacuation from Mariupol this Friday

The same source assured that the suspect is accused of having given the Russian intelligence services information about the reservists of the Bundeswehr, the “civil defense”, on the economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in 2014 and on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which links Russia and Germany.

The suspect, Ralph G., was a reserve officer in the Bundeswehr and “ran a district communication center, as deputy chief”, details the prosecution.

SIGHT: NATO says the Russians are “not withdrawing” in Ukraine and expects more “offensives”

His civil professional activity, which is not specified, also allowed him to participate in “various committees of the German economy”.

In addition to this information, the suspect handed over to Moscow “personal data of high-ranking officers of the Bundeswehr” according to the federal prosecutor’s office, in charge of terrorism cases and espionage matters in Germany.

It would have been repaid through “invitations to demonstrations organized by Russian government services”.