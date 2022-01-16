a gesture appears in the Inter party, but the players did not know anything

While Bonucci has to deal with the heavy banner of Inter fans against him, some fans have noticed a particular gesture during the celebrations.

The challenge between Inter And Juventus it has now been handed over to the archives. Inzaghi’s team put the trophy on the board, and Allegri’s team went home empty-handed doing mea culpa, on the disastrous management of the last seconds of extra time that cost Alexis Sanchez the winning goal. A particular match also for those who have not played, but have nevertheless found a way to become a protagonist like Leonardo Bonucci. The Juventus defender, a victim of nervousness for not entering the tactical field, lashed out at the opposing general secretary Mozzillo and then became the subject of a flood of social reactions on Twitter.

Massimiliano Allegri had decided to throw him into the fray at the very last minute to gain precious seconds and use a specialist for possible penalties. But things went wrong and while Inter celebrated Sanchez’s goal on the pitch, Bonucci found himself putting his hands on Cristiano Mozzillo. Teased by the provocative exultation of the Nerazzurri secretary, the international lost his temper to the point of even shouting “I’ll kill you”. How did it turn out? No disqualification and hefty fine for Bonucci of 10 thousand euros, but punishment with a fine of 5 thousand euros also for Inter as Mozzillo should not have been on the pitch.

All finished? Not really since the issue continued as often happens on social networks, where Bonucci, unlike his twin Chiellini (protagonist of the beautiful gesture of applause to the winners) is was attacked several times by the Nerazzurri fans. As if that weren’t enough, a banner with peremptory and threatening content against the Juventus player in Milan also appeared: “Bonucci if you want to be a rogue we are waiting for you at the little bar, cowardly idiot“. In short, a fairly” hot “situation and not just on Twitter. In addition to the attacks, there was no lack of teasing with memes about Bonnie still waiting for the substitution on the sidelines, even after the final whistle at Inter-Juventus.

Precisely this situation prompted some fans to also put under the magnifying glass what happened during the celebrations for the post-ceremony victory. Several tweets from Nerazzurri supporters referred to what happened on the pitch where a gesture that is usually used to ask for the change has sprung up. Gesture that in their eyes appeared as a reference to what happened to Bonucci. In reality, however, from what has been learned the players were not aware of what happened, and therefore what was noticed by the fans is not confirmed.