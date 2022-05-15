A giant from Europe has his eye on Edson Álvarez

Edson Álvarez celebrating an Ajax goal

May 14, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Due to its importance in the multi-champion of the Netherlands, the Ajaxhis titles obtained with this team, irremovable starter for his coach, and individual level, Edson Alvarez He has undoubtedly become the best Mexican soccer player playing in Europe, although the spotlights are taken by others.

With all these factors, added to the exposure that his team gives him, for having a well-deserved reputation for being a team that is very successful when it comes to developing potential youth talent, added to his youth of just 24 years old, soon 25 in October of 2022, it has not been uncommon to hear rumors that put the youth squad America in high-level teams.

Edson Álvarez with the Eredivisie champion title

Although there have been ‘rumours’, to qualify them in some way, that have put it in the eye of the Chelsea, Barcelona or the Bayern Munichmost recently in the Man Utdusing the hook that his current coach, Erik ten Hagwill take command of the ‘Red Devils’.

Away from those teams, two of them candidates to win the title of the Championsthere is another team of the so-called ‘Giants of Europe’, which closely follows the Mexican contention, currently in the Ajax.

AC Milan observe Edson Álvarez

Edson Álvarez celebrating a goal in the Champions League

With information from Daniele Longoone of the best-informed reporters when it comes to talking about the seven-time European champion, scouts from the Milanese club have followed the last matches of the Ajax and of Anderlechtwhere, according to their information, they have observed the Mexican with special attention, along with four other soccer players: sebastien haller, Yari Verschaeren, Sergio Gomez Y Joshua Zirkzee.

Although they are following him, long He clarifies that it is not a market objective, not for now, but only an idea, and the proof is that they continue to observe it. Therefore, there are no negotiations between the parties, and much less something that makes it imminent reinforcement of the AC Milan. Just like him, these teams don’t watch one or two players, sometimes there are even dozens.

The price of Edson Álvarez in the market

Edson Álvarez celebrating a goal with the Mexican team

Taking as a basis the estimated price that it puts Transfermarkt, the Mexican midfielder is valued at around 20 million euros. This price may not be enough to convince the Ajax to sell it, taking into account that, according to the same portal, buying it from the America It cost them 15 million.

According to information that has come out in recent months, the team from the Dutch capital expects at least double what they paid for it, to agree to sell it. We would be talking about 30 million euros that a club interested in the Mexican’s services would have to pay.

Would Edson Álvarez have room at AC Milan?

Edson Álvarez with the Ajax shirt

The midfield of rossoneri is one of the most complex things you have to put together Paolo Maldini Y Frederic Masara for the next season. the output of Franck Kessie it is practically a fact that it will do so heading for the HR Barcelona.

the future of Bakayoko he’s up in the air, and he hasn’t played since January. What will happen with Tommaso Pobegaa young youth squad Milan which is borrowed in Turin. They may or may not sign Renato SanchezThe incorporation of Yacine Adlialready signed since the summer of 2021. Ismaël Bennacer Y sandro Tonali They are cornerstones of the project.

There are many names that the Milan to put together a midfield in the next season, and without a more or less clear scenario, it is difficult to imagine if the ‘Machin’ may or may not have space. When he got to Ajax It was believed that not, however, he prevailed over everything, and today, he is one of the starters, having played 40 games in 2021/22, scoring 4 goals.

