A giant ‘ghost jellyfish’ has been sighted deep in California

The “ghost jellyfish” (Stygiomedusa gigantea) has been observed a few times since it was discovered in 1899





by EB / CorriereTv



Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in Monterey Bay, California, have captured a close encounter with one of the most difficult animals to observe in the deep ocean: a giant ‘ghost jellyfish’ (Stygiomedusa gigantea). With 3 meter long tentacles and a bell – the “head” – of about 1 meter, the jellyfish was observed in late November thanks to an underwater remote-controlled vehicle about 1000 meters deep in Monterey Bay. There is not much information regarding this jellyfish; marine biologists speculate that it feeds on plankton and small fish. The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute explained that in 34 years it has documented only nine sightings of individuals of Stygiomedusa gigantea. And although the first recorded sighting occurred in 1899, encounters with this elusive species are very rare.