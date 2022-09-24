A giant tree fell on their house in Mayagüez and left them trapped after Fiona passed

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

Mayaguez – The spouses María Generosa Román Rivera and José Vélez, 76 and 78 years old, were trapped for four days at their residence, in the Soledad Parcels of this municipality, after a giant tree collapsed on the property, as a result of the gusts of wind and rains brought by Hurricane Fiona to the west.

“We were afraid that it would fall on top of the house, and we told the municipality to knock it down, but they never wanted to knock it down because it was a relic. Now, they stayed with the relic and we, almost, almost without a house”, said Román Rivera.

The 50-foot tree still threatens the residence six days after the cyclone. They are waiting for LUMA Energy to remove it, since it is affecting power lines in the area.

“We are sorry when he fell. The house shook. I was affraid. I broke down crying and crying. My granddaughters and I were hysterical. We had to drink orange blossom water. I suffer from the pressure, ”said the resident about the moment in which she was trapped.

He assured that the passage of Hurricane Maria, in 2017, did not impact him like Fiona. In addition, Román Rivera shared that his community is in a disaster zone due to landslides. Her neighbors have also not been able to cross the road because it is blocked by the trunk.

“The municipality and (the) Civil Defense have come, but they told us that they cannot do anything until the power comes on because the cables are dangerous. No one else has come,” denounced the woman from Mayagüez.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi yesterday visited several sectors affected by Fiona in this western municipality, including Central Igualdad and the Buenaventura urbanization. The Román Rivera community was not part of Pierluisi’s tour.

Román Rivera’s daughter lives on the second level of the residence. Now, she sleeps in the living room on the first floor, as her house was severely damaged and is unsafe. In addition, her granddaughter’s room, on the first level, is under the tree, so the 15-year-old girl sleeps with her grandparents.

MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO – SEPTEMBER 23: Hurricane Fiona. Tree falls on house in Las Parcelas Soledad. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo (Alejandro Granada)

“Fiona’s winds were starting when she passed, at 2:00 pm (Sunday). The noise shook the entire house. Where it had never been wet, water fell. Our bed was full of water from the rupture in the pipes. This was something serious,” her husband said.

He insisted that the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) and other entities had refused to cut the tree due to community complaints that it was “an imminent danger.”

“(No) they wanted us to cut it down because it was a hundred-year-old tree. That is all the problem there is. Now, we have to see if LUMA comes”, said Vélez.

He explained that, thanks to his neighbors, they were able to get out because they cut the branches that blocked the entrance to the residence. “Only the municipality has come, but they couldn’t do anything because they are between LUMA lines. We will see when this can be fixed, ”she expressed.

The residence, in which five people live, has no electricity or drinking water service. Your power plant can only be turned on for a few hours.