"A gift from Tiffany", a new romantic comedy for Amazon

Zach Shipman
0 24 1 minute read

Zoey Deutch, actress known for her roles in How to make the boss lose his mind, Before tomorrow And Zombieland: Double hit was announced as the next protagonist of A gift from Tiffany, film adaptation of the writer’s novel of the same name Melissa Hill.

The romantic comedy, which will only be streaming exclusively on Prime Video by Amazon, tells the story of a woman whose life is turned upside down when an engagement ring meant for another girl leads her into the arms of the person she’s meant to be with.

Daryl Wein, co-writer, co-producer and director of the 2021 apocalypse comedy How It Ends, will direct the film from a screenplay adapted from Tamara Chestna, one of the authors of After. In addition to Deutch herself as executive producer, too Reese Witherspoon will produce the film with his Hello Sunshine production company.

Although the synopsis of the film is not yet known in detail, that of the novel by Melissa Hill reads as follows:

“Two very different men are shopping for gifts for the women they love.

Gary is buying his girlfriend Rachel a birthstone bracelet, while Ethan is looking for something more special: an engagement ring. But when the shopping bags of the two men get confused, the couples’ lives become intertwined. ”

