A Gift from Tiffany: Zoey Deutch in the first photos from the set

The Daily Mail released the first images from the set of the romantic comedy A gift from Tiffany. Zoey Deutch she will star and executive producer of the film, with Daryl Wein (How It Ends, Lola Versus) directing the screenplay adapted by Tamara Chestna.

A gift from Tiffany, based on the novel of the same name by Melissa Hill, follows the story of a woman whose life is turned upside down when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s supposed to be with.

Shooting of the film Amazon Prime Video are taking place in New York.

Zoey Deutch, Reese Witherspoon And Lauren Neustadter will produce A gift from Tiffany through the manufacturing company Hello Sunshine from Witherspoon, in collaboration with Amazon Studios. The two studios are also collaborating with the drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In the cast Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse And Timothy Olyphant.

The film, which will air on Prime Video in more than 240 countries, it does not yet have a release date.

A gift from Tiffany

What girl doesn’t dream, once in her life, of receiving a Tiffany jewel as a gift? In New York, on Fifth Avenue, on Christmas Eve, two men are buying a gift for the woman they are in love with. Gary, who had almost forgotten his present for his fiancée Rachel, is shopping for her a lucky bracelet. Ethan, on the other hand, is looking for something special: an engagement ring for Vanessa, a splendid solitaire with which he will kneel in front of her and make her a romantic marriage proposal. But when the two gifts are exchanged by mistake upon leaving the shop, Rachel will find the ring intended for Vanessa on her finger. And for Ethan, bringing it back to the woman he chose it for won’t be easy at all. Especially if fate has other ideas about it …

