“A gift without an invoice is not a gift”: Belinda and Nodal would initiate legal proceedings for the engagement ring

Belinda and Christian Nodal They were one of the most beloved couples in the middle of the show, and although many of us saw a future for the loving couple due to the wedding plans, the reality was different, because the singer announced in February that their engagement had ended.

Approximately two months have already passed since the breakup of Beli Y Nodal, being that the couple had already committed to a ring that the singer gave his ex-girlfriend valued at more than 3 million dollars, and it has been that same ring that has caused divided comments, because while there are those who say that the singer She should keep the jewel, since it was a gift, others asked her to return it, since her commitment had already ended.

However, recently Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed that Belinda and Christian Nodal they would initiate a legal suit for the engagement ring.

It was through the program the sun rises, what Gustavo He pointed out that soon one of those involved will initiate a legal process against the other for the ring and even one of the two could go to jail for the “broncones” that are coming.

“I am able to tell you that the fight is coming, fights for that ring, I still cannot give you the terms, but lawsuits are coming, there are complaints and people can go to jail … the fight is coming but it is very hard, in a couple of weeks I think this is going to burst, “said the driver.

Anna Maria Alvarado noted after comment Infant which was to be expected Belinda she would have to return the engagement ring, by hook or by crook.

“I told them, because the ring is the one with the invoice, a gift without an invoice, it is not a gift”, Ana María Alvarado.

Confirming the previous comment, the lawyer Ricardo Fernandez Fuentes He said that the ring does not belong to Belinda in legal terms and that she would be obliged to return it, since the marriage did not take place and that property cannot be declared.

“The Civil Code provides for this figure and clearly establishes that when the marriage proposal is not finalized, then, those antenuptial donations that were received between the future spouses must be divided. We are obliged to return the jewel, ”he concluded.

And it is that the famous ring for which they would be fighting is valued at three million dollars, since it has a huge 12-carat diamond, emerald cut with gems, made by the jewelry Angel City Jewellers.