A glass of wine promotes hair health and limits hair loss: the study

Nomen est omen: a Latin phrase that seems to also apply to wine. In fact, according to one of the most widespread theories, the word wine derives from the Latin Venus, meaning Venus. And speaking of beauty, even from a health point of view, it seems that wine also promotes hair health thanks to the content of polyphenols, “nutraceutical” substances that perform an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective, anticancer, antimicrobial and neuro action. protective.

The study of hair loss

Although this assumption may be surprising, recent studies conducted by Dr. Corder and Dr. Tedesco have shown how some components of wine can counteract two of the phenomena that characterize hair loss: inflammation, with the relative production of free radicals, and poor vascularization of the scalp. In fact, inflammation and prolonged oxidative stress are dominant factors in both alopecia areata and scarring, two diseases that affect many people.

“One of the main effects of oxidative stress concerns the graying of hair, caused by damage to melanocytes by free radicals”, explains Dr. Angelo Labrozzi, pharmacist, collaborator with the University of Chieti and expert in the study of hair loss. . “But the effects of oxidation are not limited to this phenomenon, all in all acceptable and aesthetically treatable, and can become much more serious. A stress that lasts over time can damage the cells of the hair bulb resulting in the birth of a weak hair tending to fall out, especially if, for example, this problem is associated with scalp imperfections such as dandruff and seborrhea “.

At the same time, the vasoconstriction of the scalp, due to factors such as cigarette smoking or stress hormones (adrenaline and cortisol,) leads to a reduction in the supply of nutrients to the hair bulb, resulting in chronic malnutrition of the same and a hair atrophy.

How wine affects

With respect to these problems, wine contributes to providing an undeniable benefit. “We can say that a good glass of wine, preferably red, consumed with meals, can help improve the physiological conditions of our hair”, says Dr. Angelo Labrozzi, creator of the Nardo Method focused on hair loss.

“But it is important to remember that a daily intake of a moderate quantity of Bacchus nectar, to promote the trophism and well-being of our hair, should be associated with the use of food supplements. These in fact make it possible to compensate for the imbalance of nutrients in the hair bulb which alters its growth cycle. They also promote better absorption of antioxidants that counteract oxidative stress and free radicals that can damage hair “.

Compared to the average composition of polyphenols in wine, albeit in small quantities, there are also some flavonoids responsible for the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and vasodilating properties of wine. “A glass of wine, in addition to being one of the best ways to get rid of stress after a long working day, can also become a precious ally for the beauty of your hair. Diluted in water in the last rinse during washing, thanks to its antibacterial properties, it can help fight dandruff. But it is good to remember – concludes Labrozzi – that although wine is part of our culinary tradition and is an important component of the Mediterranean diet, it must always be consumed with absolute moderation because its excessive use will determine an opposite and counterproductive effect “.