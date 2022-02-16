A glass wedding between Bottero from Cuneo and the French from Tiama – Targatocn.it

Is called GlassFORM.ai the joint venture created by Bottero Spa of Cuneo e He loves you of Lyon (France). The new company, based in Roveretoin the province of Trento, has been operational since the beginning of 2022 and was born with the aim of develop and sell software solutions based on “machine learning” and artificial intelligence technologiesall to control and optimize the glass container forming process.

Bottero, founded in 1957, is the only company in the world active in both the flat glass and hollow glass sectors through the supply of high-tech machinery to customers all over the world. The establishment of GlassFORM.ai is a joint initiative with Tiama, a world leader in providing inspection and quality control solutions for the glass packaging industry.

GlassFORM.ai creates advanced solutions for the automatic control of the forming process of glass containers made in glass factories according to the most advanced production standards; these solutions will increase the sustainability of the sector through energy saving and lightening of the containers and the level of automation and intrinsic safety by reducing the interaction of operators with the machines.

Not only that: thanks to the use of innovative artificial intelligence solutions, new employment opportunities will also open up for the workers of tomorrow. Among the first solutions available thanks to GlassFORM.ai is the automatic control of the shape of the drop that will become the container, as well as solutions that will optimize the stability and accuracy of the production process.

“Automation is today of extraordinary importance in the glass industry and Bottero products have always been at the forefront thanks to innovative solutions, developed using our process and technology skills, including those in machine learning and artificial intelligence – declares Marco Tecchio, CEO of Bottero Spa and GlassFORM.ai -. The joint venture with Tiama is an essential step in our strategic development aiming at the complete automation of the glass forming process. Thanks to Tiama’s leadership in the world of sensors and quality control and Bottero’s expertise in the production of glass processing plants and in the forming process, GlassFORM.ai will become a reference in the glass industry, providing the most advanced process control to our customers. In GlassFORM.ai we are building a young team, but with high professionalism and technical competence, which allows us to accelerate product development “.

The GlassFORM.ai creation and development project avails itself of the collaboration of Trentino Sviluppo (the agency of the Autonomous Province of Trento that assists companies interested in locating themselves in Trentino) and the Center for Digital Industry Fbk-Fondazione Bruno Kessler, research foundation operating in the fields of technologies, innovation and human and social sciences.

Bottero is an Italian group founded in 1957 specializing in the production of machines and systems for glass processing even in a continuous cycle of 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Bottero exports 95% of its products abroad. The company is present in over 100 countries with more than 50,000 active installations. It is a world leader in the construction of systems in two sectors: flat glass and hollow glass (glass containers). Bottero is the only company in the world to be able to provide experience and high technology in all fields of glass processing through the supply of dedicated machinery and systems, from flat monolithic and laminated glass to the production of glass containers, up to the realization of complete lines for the production of float and laminate sheets.

Tiama is one of the world leaders in providing inspection and quality control solutions for the glass container industry. Its customers are producers of bottles, jars or vials located on 5 continents. Tiama provides real-time data and guidance to help glassmakers produce items with the highest quality and improve their efficiency and productivity. The company’s machines are rich in sensors and are installed both in the plant area where the container is formed and in the quality control area.