A glimmer of hope for substitute Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo can regain his place in the Manchester United first team.

The Portuguese captain has fallen out of favor since the new manager arrived at Old Trafford in the summer. Ronaldo has had to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench in each of the ‘Red Devils’ last four games, all of which have resulted in wins for Ten Hag’s side, but the 37-year-old could return to the first team for Thursday’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

Ten Hag (when asked if Ronaldo is ready to start for the team): ‘He started against Brentford’.

Journalist: “But then not since”

“So not since, but he’s ready to start.”

Journalist: “Given his age, and your requirements in this position, can you see, is it possible for him to be a starting centre-forward, for the majority of the season?”

“Sure.”

Ten Hag also praised striker Marcus Rashford, who started all six Premier League games under the Dutchman, scoring three goals.

“I see a happy Marcus Rashford, and I see certain phases in his game (that) we could improve on, and we’ve worked very hard (over) the last two and a half months with him on different aspects, and he likes that and he wants to transfer him to the field, and that’s what you’re seeing right now. It all started with happiness. He comes here every day, he likes it, he’s really smiling. Really positive atmosphere. And if you put all those things together – like the way you want to play, improve different aspects of your game and you’re happy – you (will) contribute more to the team.”