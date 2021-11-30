a glimpse of the Interregnum in the new clip from FromSoftware – Nerd4.life

Now that we have put the closed beta behind us, FromSoftware is back to the usual promotional campaign of Elden Ring on Twitter. This time, however, instead of posting an image, the game’s official account delights us with one short clip that immortalizes a suggestive landscape.

The video, which you can admire in the tweet below, shows a Without Light resting after who knows what vicissitudes while admiring a glimpse of the Interregnum, all with a particularly apt musical accompaniment.

Recently, the editorial staff of Digital Foundry compared the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, in a rather interesting comparative video, which however highlights some performance problems for all platforms that we hope will be solved by the launch. Subsequently, there was also a comparison between the old-gen versions of Elden Ring for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Elden Ring will be available starting in February 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Thanks to the preliminary information on the Steam page of the game, we know that FromSoftware’s new work will test the bravest SenzaLuce with 42 Trophies or objectives.