a glitch allows you to clone Pokémon – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl have been available for less than a week, yet someone has already found one glitch which allows you to clone the Pokémon.

Initially discovered by the Twitter user Kevinfor5, this trick is spreading like wildfire on the net. The reason is that the procedure, which is easier to perform than to explain, allows you to duplicate numerous Pokémon in a matter of minutes. In any case, it is not excluded that such an exploit will not be eliminated in the next few days with a patch.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, a shot starring Lucario

Below are the steps to activate this glitch. We do not know if the cheat involves any risks, i.e. if it could compromise your saves or cause game errors, so we will not be responsible for any problems. Use it at your own risk.

Enter Phlemminia’s Pokémon Day Care and access “Bebe’s PC” from the terminal Place a Pokémon in a specific spot in a box Place another Pokémon in the exact same spot in the next box (for example the first Pokémon in the lower right corner of Box 1 and the second in the same spot in Box 2) Press the X key twice to bring up the list of “Fight Teams” Choose one of the two Pokémon and place it in one of the teams of the “battle team” Talk to the owner and when she asks you which Pokémon to entrust, select the other Pokémon, without giving confirmation. Swap the two Boxes you selected earlier by pressing the Y key and then deposit the Pokémon at the boarding house Log back into “Bebe’s PC” and choose a Pokémon you don’t need and register it in the Battle Team: it will be eliminated Now register the Pokémon you want to clone in the Battle Team. Then select it and choose the “Info” option. Upon exiting the Pokémon information screen, the Pokémon will be cloned

For a visual reference, we recommend watching the Orcastraw movie below:

