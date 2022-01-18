a global clash would have “catastrophic consequences”

AGI – The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, reiterated his defense of globalization and he warned of the risk of “catastrophic consequences” from a global confrontation, in his video conference speech at Davos Agenda 2022.

In connection from Beijing, Xi took up themes already expressed in his now famous speech in the Swiss snows at the beginning of 2017, and he called for “authentic multilateralism” to all countries. It is necessary to “insist on dismantling walls without building new ones, opening up without isolating oneself, integrating without decoupling and promoting the construction of an open world economy”, Xi said, certain that, despite contrary currents, “the direction of economic globalization is not changed and will not change “.

Xi then called for unity to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic: the world must not be divided into “190 small boats,” he said. “Small boats may not survive a storm, but a huge ship is strong enough.”

China, he said, “keeps its promises”, and will provide Africa with one billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19, six hundred million of which in donations. The harshest warning reserved him for the Cold War mentality, another flaw implicitly blamed by China on the United States. “Today’s world is far from calm,” said Xi, citing an increase in actions of “containment, repression or conflict” and a rhetoric of “hatred and prejudice” that abounds.

“History has repeatedly shown that confrontation does not solve problems and invites catastrophic consequences”, warned Xi, and “protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone”. Worse still, he added, the practices of “hegemony and bullying”.

The right way to go – the exhortation of the Chinese president – is that of cooperation. “We must choose dialogue on confrontation, exclusivity on exclusion and oppose all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or politics of force”.

In Xi’s speech, there was also room to reassure the international community on the resilience of the Chinese economy, which grew by 8% in 2021, far above the target set by the Beijing government last March, but at a minimum for a year and a half in the last three months of 2021, with a growth rate of 4% on an annual basis.

China has “full confidence” in its economic development, Xi said, and despite internal and external pressures, the fundamentals “have not changed.” No new promises, however, arrived in terms of reducing polluting emissions and fighting climate change, one of the main themes of this year’s edition of virtual Davos. Peak emissions and carbon neutrality, he said, are “inherent requirements” of China’s high-quality development, but “cannot be achieved overnight.”