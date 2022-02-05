a goal to Zaniolo with the Var canceled in the 91 ‘

At the Olimpico the Giallorossi do not break through, they slow down in the Europe area and protest in the final for Abisso’s decision. Ostigard also expelled

There Rome does not break through and sees red, the Genoa moves the ranking. In the 24th day of Serie A the team of Mourinho does not go beyond 0-0 against Grifone and closes the match between the protests remaining within range of Fiorentina and Lazio in the zone valid for a place in Europe. At the Olimpico in the first half high rhythms, a lot of balance and protagonist defenses. In the second half the Giallorossi increase the pressure, remain in numerical superiority for theexpulsion of Ostigard (68 ‘), but they can’t unlock the match. At 91 ‘canceled with the Var in Zaniolo (then expelled at 95’).

THE MATCH

Equal bitterness and controversy. This is how the match against Genoa ends for Roma at the end of a match played at a high pace, with a lot of physicality but little quality from both teams. A fair result as seen on the pitch, however spoiled by a decision by Abisso in the recovery that will cause a lot of discussion. A little because of the weight of the three points lost by Roma, a little because of the dynamics of what happened on the pitch and the choice to punish Abraham’s touch on Vasquez after Zaniolo’s deadly jab. Stuttgart that could have triggered the third win in a row for the Giallorossi and instead turned everything into a double joke in the final. In addition to the goal canceled, in fact, Zaniolo also got the red card for protests. Different speech for Genoa, which returns from the away match at the Olimpico with another good performance and an extra point. A tough and orderly test, with no frills but with a great desire to fight and cling to the train for safety.

After the break, against Genoa Mourinho is on the safe side. With Mkhitaryan attacking midfielder behind Zaniolo and Abraham, in the median there is Cristante with Sergio Oliveira. On the lanes space instead of Karsdorp and Maitland-Niles. Choices to which Blessin responds by presenting himself at the Olimpico with the same formation seen against Udinese and the same attitude. Tall and aggressive, Genoa started strong trying not to make the Giallorossi think during the construction phase and leaning on Destro on the counterattacks. In the middle of the field Sturaro growls at everyone, plays easy and Roma struggles to get out of the pressure. Rui Patricio stops two poisonous attempts by Ekuban, then Smalling closes well on a central incursion by Sturaro and Hefti serves Portanova badly in the area. Empty attempts that keep the pressure high and force Roma to move the game to the outside. Karsdorp catches Abraham in the area, but Blessin’s defense clears. Then Vasquez blocks a safe right from Mkhitaryan after a good move on the left. With the match blocked, Oliveira tries to strike from a free-kick from a distance but Sirigu is attentive and the action fades. Then it’s up to Maitland-Niles to test the reflexes of the defense of the Griffin, quick to close the spaces and aggressive on the bearers. Higher and more orderly, in the final of the first half Roma tries to push the match by increasing the laps on the trocar and attacking with more men. The race, however, does not unlock. On the one hand Smalling opposes a right in the area of ​​Bani and Yeboah does not find the door from a good position, on the other Oliveira kicks instead to the left side and Sirigu opposes a dangerous diagonal from Mkhitaryan.

The second half started without upsetting and the tactical theme of the match did not change. Aggressive, Genoa insists on pressing, but cannot find the right play in the last twenty meters. With no space and time to maneuver in order, Roma instead hit the rossoblù wall. Sturaro and Portanova try from the edge, but Rui Patricio is there. Fished with the tachometer by Karsdorp, Smalling, on the other hand, does not find the leading goal from an excellent position. An opportunity that triggers the whirlwind of changes. On the hunt for quality and physicality, Blessin takes off Yeboah and Destro and sends Amiri and Piccoli onto the field. Mourinho instead takes off Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira and gets El Shaarawy and Afena-Gyan off the bench. Substitutions that give more alternatives and push to Rome. Zaniolo shoots high after a good play by the Pharaoh, then Afena-Gyan sends a little wide. Ostigard saves in a slip on an attempt by Abraham, then is distracted by a pass from El Shaarawy and remedies a direct red for a foul on Afena-Gyan launched into the net. Lightness that leaves Genoa outnumbered and transforms the last twenty minutes into a Giallorossi siege. A siege that has to deal with a well-organized defense and the Var. Loaded and inspired, El Shaarawy tries it from a distance, but fails to hit the big target on a couple of occasions. Then in the finale the episode that marks the race. Zaniolo beats Sirigu with a left from the edge, but Abisso, called to the Var, cancels everything for a previous touch by Abraham on Vasquez. Decision that sends Roma into a rage and shortly before the triple whistle also costs the expulsion of Zaniolo himself for protests. Roma did not break through with Genoa, they slow down their pace in the Europe area and see red.

REPORT CARDS

Smalling 6.5: Genoa has a leg and pushes and Roma must cling to its physicality to block the rossoblù attempts. Accurate in the closures and careful on set pieces

Zaniolo 6: it lights up intermittently starting from the left and centering to go shooting or invent for Abraham. Some good play in the restart and in one on one, like the one that at 91 ‘pierces Sirigu but that Abisso, recalled by the Var, cancels amid protests. The red in the finale is all about anger

Mkhitaryan 5.5: together with Sergio Oliveira he takes care of sewing the maneuver between the lines and when Roma leaves, he changes pace. In the second half he drops and it doesn’t make a difference

El Shaarawy 6.5: enters and Roma changes pace on his side. Race and personality in one on one. He just needs the lightning to unlock the match

Sturaro 6.5: he runs, fights and starts the pressure on the Roma porters. He is the image man of Genoa by Blessin. When he has room he also goes in tow to seek his fortune

Vanheusden 6.5: rocky in duels and precise in marking and advances. Complicated afternoon and of great work, but without flaws

Ostigard 4.5: he takes the place of Bani and up to 68 ‘keeps fighting with Abraham. Then he gets distracted and remedies a red with an avoidable foul on Afena-Gyan

THE TABLE

ROME-GENOA 0-0

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Smalling 6.5, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 6 (26 ‘st Veretout 5.5), Sergio Oliveira 6 (11’ st Afena-Gyan 6.5), Cristante 6, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Maitland-Niles 5.5 (11 ‘st El Shaarawy 6.5 ); Zaniolo 6, Abraham 5.5.

Available: Boer, Fuzato, Vina, Perez, Shomurodov, Kumbulla, Diawara, Bove, Zalewski. All .: Mourinho 5.5

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Sirigu 6; Hefti 6, Vanheusden 6.5, Bani 6.5 (46 ‘Ostigard 4.5), Vasquez 6; Sturaro 6.5, Badelj 6; Ekuban 5.5 (26 ‘st Melegoni 6), Portanova 6 (26’ st Maksimovic 6), Yeboah 5.5 (11 ‘st Amiri 6); Right 6 (11 ‘st Small 6).

Available: Semper, Masiello, Gudmundsson, Calafiori, Frendrup, Kallon, Galdames. All .: Blessin 6

Referee: Abyss

Markers: –

Ammonites: Mancini, Abraham (R); Vanheusden, Vasquez (G)

Expelled: 23 ‘st Ostigard (G), 50’ st Zaniolo (R)

THE STATISTICS

Roma are the team that has kept clean sheets several times in home matches of this championship (seven out of 13).

This was José Mourinho’s 100th Serie A coaching match: the Portuguese scored 61 wins (22N, 17P), only Antonio Conte counts more (62) in the first 100 games in the competition in the three-point era. victory (from 1994/95).

Genoa tied two of the last three Serie A games against opponents in the top six in the standings at the beginning of the day (1P), after the 0-0 against Atalanta last December.

This is the match in which Roma have tried several times to finish without scoring in the current Serie A (23); in particular, it was from January 2020 against Torino (31) that the Giallorossi had not made so many shots without scoring a goal in the competition.

Roma have not found success in six of their last nine Serie A home games (3N, 3P).

Nadiem Amiri is the fourth German player who played with Genoa in Serie A in the era of three points to win (from 1994/1995), after Lennart Czyborra, Koray Günter and Sinan Gümüs.

With Piccoli and Amiri the number of players used by Genoa in this championship has risen to 37, at least three more than any other team.

Before Leo Østigard, the last Genoa player to receive a direct expulsion in Serie A was Mattia Perin, in November 2020 against Udinese.

All the last three red cards that Genoa has received in Serie A have been drawn to players who have entered the game in progress (before Østigard: Behrami against Cagliari in May 2021 and Cambiaso against Udinese in January).