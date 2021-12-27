A golden year for crypto apps. PayPal in the lead
What is about to close will be remembered as the boom year of apps and platforms they manage cryptoasset. Coinbase, Binance, eToro and company. By now we have learned to know them. They are applications that allow us to manage the purchase and sale of thousands of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In the front row: Bitcoin, Ether, Solana etc.
On the other hand, this market is bursting with health. Fortune also confirmed this a few days ago. In 2021, over $ 30 billion was invested in cryptocurrencies. A monstrous figure, higher than the sum of those invested in all previous years. A boom also favored by the pandemic, which has accelerated the progressive digitization of payments. The biggest player in the sector, PayPal, has also understood this, which for just over a year has entered by arrogance in the cryptomarket, becoming the world’s first cryptocurrency management app. From November, the definitive jump: 29 million merchants who use PayPal to receive payments also accept crypto transactions.
According to a study by the American blog App Annie, this year there were 46 million downloads of cryptocurrency management apps – between iOS and Android systems. 75% more than the previous year. Among these, the most important are:
Binance, the number one for transaction volumes. According to Reuters, $ 789 billion in September alone. In July there were 454.
Coinbase, the largest exchange in the world by number of registered users, approximately 73 million.
FTX, among the most recent but already among the most famous, thanks above all to sponsorships in the sports field with the Miami Heat, the Mercedes Formula 1 team and for a long-awaited maxi-spot, which will be broadcast during the next Super Bowl .
eToro, a social trading app that makes cryptocurrency transactions its own main business (61% of the profits, in 2021, come from there).
Still others, always with important numbers, are CashApp, Robinhood, Crypto.com and Revolut. As the report points out, however, the giant PayPal is now dominating the market. The platform, already popular for over a decade as a digital payments app, in October 2020 activated the ability to sell, buy and hold cryptocurrencies through its wallet for American customers. Already last year, in fact, the lockdowns and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had favored a vast transmigration of payments from physical to digital. With obvious satisfaction for all the major Big Techs. In January, for example, PayPal crowned 2020 as the year of the best performance ever in terms of profits. A record, witnessed by the 936 billion dollars of transactions made in 365 days. Numbers never seen before.
And in 2021, the music hasn’t changed. According to the specialized website BusinessOfApps, in the first six months, the exchangers brought home impressive profits: Coinbase reached 2 billion and 400 million. Binance nearly 2 billion. And to think that, considering all of 2020, also a record year, the two apps together had earned just over a billion dollars.
But in the rankings drawn up by App Annie, PayPal dominates the four corners of the globe. The giant founded by – among others, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel – is the most popular crypto exchange in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany and Japan. However, it is on the podium in the other major markets: Russia, South Korea and India. Numbers that aren’t too surprising. Since turning to Bitcoin and its crypto sisters, PayPal could already count on a customer base of nearly 350 million users around the planet. For Dan Schulman, CEO of the Californian giant, there is no doubt: “The transition to digital currency is irreversible and will bring enormous advantages in terms of financial inclusion and access to the monetary system”.
It took just a few months of running-in for the San José management to decide to move to the next level: Checkout with Crypto. Activated first for Americans, and from November to the rest of the world: a service that allows consumers to make payments in cryptocurrencies at millions of merchants who accept to receive money via PayPal on a daily basis. For now you can use Bitcoin but also Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. The first time, in essence, that cryptocurrencies can be used in the same way as a credit or debit card on such a large-scale Big Tech. All in one wallet. Indeed, in a single wallet.
Of course, it is clear that Bitcoin and company represent a mere chunk of the huge business behind PayPal. After the first months of Checkout activity, the first data speak of a growth in transactions on the platform equal to 15%. An important increase, but no revolution for the already consolidated turnover of the giant. On the contrary, for crypto it is a turning point. More and more users will get used to their use, and this time on a global scale. But this doesn’t mean that Bitcoin will necessarily enter everyday life. Cryptocurrencies remain assets subject to strong speculation and volatility. It is not clear that 2022 awaits them. In the meantime, however, the numbers speak for themselves: the exchanges – PayPal in the front row – can toast the year that is about to end.