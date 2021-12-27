A golden year for crypto apps. PayPal in the lead

picture alliance via Getty Images 16 December 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: ILLUSTRATION – A woman serves the app “Bison” of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, with which crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple can be bought and sold via a smartphone. Photo: Marijan Murat / dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat / picture alliance via Getty Images)

What is about to close will be remembered as the boom year of apps and platforms they manage cryptoasset. Coinbase, Binance, eToro and company. By now we have learned to know them. They are applications that allow us to manage the purchase and sale of thousands of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In the front row: Bitcoin, Ether, Solana etc.

On the other hand, this market is bursting with health. Fortune also confirmed this a few days ago. In 2021, over $ 30 billion was invested in cryptocurrencies. A monstrous figure, higher than the sum of those invested in all previous years. A boom also favored by the pandemic, which has accelerated the progressive digitization of payments. The biggest player in the sector, PayPal, has also understood this, which for just over a year has entered by arrogance in the cryptomarket, becoming the world’s first cryptocurrency management app. From November, the definitive jump: 29 million merchants who use PayPal to receive payments also accept crypto transactions.

According to a study by the American blog App Annie, this year there were 46 million downloads of cryptocurrency management apps – between iOS and Android systems. 75% more than the previous year. Among these, the most important are:

Binance, the number one for transaction volumes. According to Reuters, $ 789 billion in September alone. In July there were 454.

Coinbase, the largest exchange in the world by number of registered users, approximately 73 million.

FTX, among the most recent but already among the most famous, thanks above all to sponsorships in the sports field with the Miami Heat, the Mercedes Formula 1 team and for a long-awaited maxi-spot, which will be broadcast during the next Super Bowl .

eToro, a social trading app that makes cryptocurrency transactions its own main business (61% of the profits, in 2021, come from there).

Still others, always with important numbers, are CashApp, Robinhood, Crypto.com and Revolut. As the report points out, however, the giant PayPal is now dominating the market. The platform, already popular for over a decade as a digital payments app, in October 2020 activated the ability to sell, buy and hold cryptocurrencies through its wallet for American customers. Already last year, in fact, the lockdowns and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had favored a vast transmigration of payments from physical to digital. With obvious satisfaction for all the major Big Techs. In January, for example, PayPal crowned 2020 as the year of the best performance ever in terms of profits. A record, witnessed by the 936 billion dollars of transactions made in 365 days. Numbers never seen before.

And in 2021, the music hasn’t changed. According to the specialized website BusinessOfApps, in the first six months, the exchangers brought home impressive profits: Coinbase reached 2 billion and 400 million. Binance nearly 2 billion. And to think that, considering all of 2020, also a record year, the two apps together had earned just over a billion dollars.