A golf cart ride with Dr. Dre: Chronicles from the Super Bowl



I sat in a corner just after the Halftime Show ended, under the backstage tunnel, where I was just before the start of the block party organized by Dre. I had to go back to my area somehow – I don’t know if you know Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, it holds 70,000 people, it takes a while – and that’s when Dr. Dre is actually riding a golf cart. They use them all to get from one place to another quickly. I ask him for a ride and he says yes. What are you doing, aren’t you going up?



I climb aboard pretending not to be sitting in the seats just behind him, Dre stares into space and dabs his sweaty forehead. It’s 25 degrees in Los Angeles and on that hip hop house-shaped stage he went up and down a million stairs to create an incredible show that celebrates growing up on bread and hip hop, the blackness, a certain culture and an awareness that has become mainstream from the street, literally shoulder to shoulder. There’s 50 Cent poking upside down from a room and singing In Da ClubMary J. Blige who at fifty gives us a lead for everyone, Kendrick Lamar who sings Alrightone of the anthems of Black Lives Matter, Snoop Dogg who makes all the fans of the Sofi Stadium stand up, Eminem who sings Lose Yourself he kneels in protest against racism, against the NFL, making Colin Kaepernick smile somewhere and a few people on the stadiums. This is a very long and systemic topic, so maybe we’ll postpone it to the next one. After such a performance I would probably be sweaty and with a towel on my forehead, without being 56 like him.



Maybe Dre was thinking about the prick he’ll get from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Eminem’s gesture, or maybe he was just a little disbelieving. After all, the two years of the pandemic and his life now far from the stage must have influenced a bit on how this Halftime Show was lived. Even though the restrictions on concerts and more in the US have been a little lighter than here, it is impressive to see people dance in a full stadium: people hug, sing, scream, live.



There’s a magic around the Super Bowl, it feels like the place where things happen. Very often in Italy they try to compare it to something: “It’s like the Champions League final”, “the World Cup final”. But here, no. It’s neither, the Super Bowl is a world unto itself. A world where everyone is happy to be part of something bigger. The fans are not angry even if they lose, they have been camped in the stadium since the morning tailgate pre game, they dress absurdly and drink together with their “rivals” because they want to enjoy every minute of an exclusive experience. Going to the Super Bowl is next to impossible for the average fan, not just because tickets are too expensive, but because it’s hard for a team to get there often. So, as Eminem put it right, it’s “orne shot, one opportunity“.



We are in LA, the land of the stars, and in fact where you turn you see a vip appear. They are all VIPs. “Everybody seems so famous”, Sang Miley Cyrus in Party in the USA, but here they are really famous. Not a joke, but I walk around the stadium a bit: I turn around and see Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom making out, Drake anxious as he awaits the Rams’ victory (as he has bet nearly a million on a touchdown from his friend Odell Beckham Jr., who for the record arrives early. And again for the record, Drake jokingly complains that he should have bet that it would be the first touchdown), Cardi B and Offset toasting, Kanye trying to have a beer with the mask on his face, on a temporary break from his deranged and dangerous rant on Instagram. At one point I greet Olivia Rodrigo who takes my phone and takes a selfie. There are LeBron, Martha Stewart, Ellen Degeneres, Steve Aoki, J.Lo with Ben. Where things happen, we said. Probably, more than to see a football game, they are all here to party, for the afterparty and to wear a Rams cap they bought two days earlier, the same day they learned of the team’s existence.



For the uninitiated, Los Angeles is not a football city, it is a city of basketball and baseball. The Rams have been the Saint Louis team in Louisiana for many years and later moved to the City of Angels, but it’s as if LA never really adopted them. Even in the stadium there are more Cincinnati fans than Los Angeles fans – much more – and you can see that the Rams players, in the second quarter, lack that kind of support, that twelfth man that feeds you the motivation of the team. There is a reason, actually: a friend explained to someone who is fasting football that this final is Juventus-Pescara. It conveys the idea, let’s say, of societal disparity and a “popular” spirit.



The LA Rams start ahead against the underdog Bengals, who then come back, and until the end it is a very hard-fought game. Two stars get hurt, one on one side and one on the other, OBJ and Joe Burrow, the quarterback who came here from nothing to 25 on this field – there are these stories, there is also another one Rams side: American sport celebrates all these tales of redemption, of talent perhaps not recognized at the beginning, which exploded suddenly, all documentary stories in streaming in a year’s time.



In the last minute the Rams score and win the Super Bowl, at home. The crowd goes wild. “Whose house? Rams house!”They all scream in chorus. “Whose house is this? Of the Rams! “. The house belongs to the Rams, Los Angeles adopts a new team, all of a sudden. LeBron, the basketball king of LA, must share the throne with someone else.



***

Nausicaa Dell’Orto is American Football Player National Team Captain and producer for DAZN