“A Good Day To Die” adds a great international partner in SSIFF

The prestigious magazine Variety reported from the Festival of San Sebastian, Spain, that the company Manny Films -known worldwide for films such as “The Infinite Trench” (Winner of the Goya Awards); “Lascars” starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger; “And if we all live together” starring Jane Fonda, Geraldine Chaplin and Daniel Brühl, “El Ardor” starring Gael García Bernal and Alice Braga among many others- joined as co-producer of “A Good Day to Die”, the new film by the outstanding Chilean filmmaker Marcelo Ferrari (Subterra, Bombal).

With offices in Paris and Los Angeles, Manny Films is a company with high quality standards and commercial potential that is usually with its films in Cannes, Venice or Sundance and that together with the Chilean company Storyboard Media (Pacto de Fuga, Santiago Italia) join forces to make this feature film.

A Good Day to Die is a film inspired by the life of renowned Chilean pianist María Paz Santibáñez, whose life took a radical turn during a protest against the dictatorship in 1987. The story tells of Pachi (24 years old), a young piano student who receives a shot in the head during a protest against the military dictatorship. Serious and with an incipient pregnancy, she is torn between life and death. Pachi survives, gives birth to Cristián, escapes from Chile and finally becomes a concert pianist in Paris.

“This unique and delicate story intrigued me from the beginning. I am sure that the strong chemistry between the international producers and the artistic team will allow us to present an emotionally powerful film”, said French producer Birgit Kemner of Manny Films from the San Sebastian festival.

Precisely the project is in the development stage and in addition to having this important international support, it has been previously supported by Corfo Development of unitary projects of Chile and the Ibermedia Development fund.

“We are very happy to add such an important company as co-producing partners of this project. Your participation is fundamental and an important support. We hope to continue joining forces to make this film since it is a very necessary story to tell” affirm Carlos Núñez and Gabriela Sandoval producers at Storyboard Media from San Sebastian.

Marcelo Ferrari, director of Un Buen Día para Morir, is an outstanding Chilean film and TV director recognized for films such as “Subterra” and “Bombal” and for series such as “Puerto Hambre” and “12 Días que Tremezó Chile” among others.

Comments

Comments