a good doctor and a great conversationalist

Born in 1929 in Algaida (Mallorca), he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Barcelona in 1952. He began his training in infectious diseases at the Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris (1958) and in 1965 he obtained a doctorate in Medicine and He specialized in internal medicine. After working at the Hospital Clínic and the Hospital del Mar, he joined the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau as a doctor on duty at the new emergency service, created in 1967. Later, he was chief clinician and deputy director of the internal Medicine. In 1975 he was commissioned to organize and direct the infectious diseases unit; one of the first in Barcelona and in the Spanish State. When he retired from Sant Pau in 1997, for a few years he was a consultant doctor for infectious diseases at the Puigvert Foundation.

A pioneer in highlighting the importance, study and control of nosocomial infection as well as the prevention of hospital epidemic outbreaks, he was very interested in the treatment of serious infections and immunosuppressed patients and promoted the antibiotic policy.

He was a medical doctor by profession, with a lot of common sense and greater clinical sense, who liked to work in a team and discuss clinical cases with his colleagues. A tireless scholar and concerned with keeping up with advances in medicine, he was the first to have editions of Harrison’s book on medicine.

He was always a highly respected doctor, valued and appreciated by his colleagues and patients. Motivated by teaching, he was Professor of Medicine at the Sant Pau teaching unit of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. With his appearance of a clueless savant, always surrounded by books, medical journals and papers, the students admired his knowledge and his accessibility.

He was president of the Catalan Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology and participated in many commissions of the Conselleria de Sanitat of the Generalitat de Catalunya, being editor of several books for the prevention of infections in health centers. Author of numerous publications, book chapters and papers, he published as main author two books on infectious diseases: Infectious diseases, a practical atlas for the general practitioner (1984) and Infectious diseases (1988). He received several awards: Jaume Ferran from the Barcelona City Council (1958), Enric Concustell from Sant Pau Hospital (1988), Farreras Valentí (1985) and Jordi Gol i Gurina (2008) from the Academy of Medical Sciences.

As a defender of public health, he was very critical of some changes in the management and bureaucratization of hospitals.

A fan of reading, cinema and music, he also loved going on excursions to the mountains with his family in Queralbs and fishing in his native Mallorca.

A close friend of his friends, he loved gatherings and discussing current politics, science, and topics of ethics or philosophy. Those of us who have been lucky enough to be disciples, work with him and have his friendship will never forget him!

Rest in peace!