“A good doctor should always be asking questions”

Although all careers have their conditions, the truth is that the teaching of Medicine is marked by that final exam that awaits future doctors: the MIR. For Balado, this element is partly responsible for the Medicine degrees at Spanish universities being so focused on care over research, since passing this test becomes crucial: «Without MIR, a doctor does not have many professional possibilities» , Explain.

This future doctor regrets that more and more people are being trained in Medicine, but the MIR vacancies are not increasing: “If there are more and more vacancies to study the degree, but it does not correspond to more MIR vacancies, the possibilities for the future are less,” he says. Many of these new places in the faculties of Medicine are in public universities, which implies that “the State is investing in training doctors, but then those people are condemned to go abroad.”





All these elements are some of those that determine that there are deficiencies in the Medicine degree, such as that of research, which Balado is trying to cover. Specifically, basic research, which studies the most elementary foundations of the disease, is the great pending subject in Spanish medical schools, and the branch of research in which this young man from Pontedeume has been most interested, both in his experience in the CiMUS of the USC and in the CNIC.

