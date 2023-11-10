“A good pelvic floor improves prostate function in men”

Women know a lot about it or perhaps are more aware of its importance pelvic floor care But should men take care of this muscle? To answer this question we’ve reached out to Esthetic Maria Plaza Carrasco, Physiotherapist, Pilates and Yoga teacher and specialist in therapeutic exercise, And his answer is very clear: “Yes, what happens is that women’s anatomy makes us more susceptible to pelvic floor problems that affect our daily lives. But that doesn’t mean men don’t have to work on this part.”

Maria explains to us that “There is one place in women that can stretch, which is the vagina. The pelvic floor is stronger in men because it has no opening to the vagina., there are only urethra and anus. However, “the percentage of men taking care of their pelvic muscles is very low. In fact, most of the consultations associated with this matter are not related to strengthening the pelvic floor, but to recovery from surgery such as hemorrhoids or trauma, which requires re-education and work on the anal sphincter.”

“Many times we go to a specialist to solve a problem when it already exists, not to prevent it.”

Another reason that experts give why men have less sensitivity is that the work of the pelvic floor is associated with the weakening of the vagina after childbirth and delivery: “This muscle later recovered with Kegel exercises. It originated to solve postpartum urinary incontinence, For all this and because “many times we go to the specialist to solve a problem when it already exists and not to prevent it,” we can better understand that the pelvic floor among the female public But why does it get more attention?

Pelvic Floor in Men Vs. women

The obvious difference between a man’s and a woman’s pelvic floor lies in the anatomical structure of the vagina. “In women, in addition to the glands, there are three openings: the urethra, vagina, and anus. Instead, they have only two: the anus and the urethra, which already involve reproductive function. so, They have two small and strong holes, which does not have to be as wide as the vagina and does not have to go through the process of pregnancy and delivery. But whether you experience pregnancy or not, the fact is that cavities in women indicate greater weakness. To all this, Maria adds hormonal changes Women go through this during menopause, which causes them to lose more collagen and tissue elasticity, whereas men do not suffer any such notable loss.

Why should men work on the pelvic floor?

In the words of our expert, prevent problems This is the main motivation that leads men to worry about their pelvic floor. of them, for Improve prostate health and reduce the risk of developing cancer in this gland, which is “the most common type of cancer in men.” Additionally, it prevents the need to have surgery to remove it, “either because it has grown too large, which is a problem that develops in half of men who turn 50, or because it causes difficulty urinating, pain, And causes infection problems.”

Therefore, problems in the pelvic muscles are not just a matter for women and “to prevent them, pelvic floor work in men is ideal.” Maria highlights how some research has shown that this muscle is strengthened at least 6 weeks before surgery is performed on the area Prevents urine and gas lossWhether there is any problem in prostate or not. But in addition to being a good method of prevention, “pelvic floor training helps have a better sex life”, allowing “better control over erections and making them stronger and longer lasting”.

“Pelvic floor training helps you have a better sex life and allows you to better control your erections.”

To benefit from their own health, men must Try pelvic floor exercises, which is “an isolated contraction of this muscle through which the prostate is ‘squeezed’ and its vascularization is improved.” These exercises are, in fact, “very similar to those used by women, although they are even simpler because the contractions are easier.”

Recommended Exercises

Exercises designed to work the pelvic floor in men are called Kegel exercisesbased on that isolated contraction of pelvic muscles What the expert told us. “To perform this contraction, a man may think as if he wants to lift his penis up when he has an erection. This is the order you have to give, although it does not need to be standing in order to carry it out. Another indicated exercise is to “pretend to turn off the gas.”

To achieve results, the expert indicates that they must work contraction for 5 seconds and then relax more at the same time 2 extra seconds: “If I contract for 3 seconds, I rest for 5 seconds. If I contract for 5 seconds, I rest for 8 seconds, because that way I release excessive tension accumulated in the pelvic floor We learn not to do that, which is something that can also cause us problems.” Regarding frequency, Maria explains to us that 10 or 12 repetitions trained about 3 times a day would suffice, but it places special emphasis on maintaining consistency to achieve results. He proposes “to incorporate these exercises at certain times of the day so that they do not have to dedicate certain minutes,” for example, during a Pilates class, at the gym or while doing any type of functional work.