A good project on the small screen

There is no doubt that Ryan Reynolds, whom we mostly remember as “Deadpool”, is very charismatic. However, he falls into a constant repetition of this character in other proposals: talk a lot. He passed when he did the voice of “Pikachu”, but now it is a characteristic that favors his character in “The Adam Project”.

Reynolds returns to work alongside director Shawn Levy (“Free Guy,” “Reel Steel” and “Night at the Museum”) on the sci-fi adventure film that premieres tomorrow on Netflix. The new film shines for the charisma of its two main characters and an emotional and funny story. Although, it feels limited for the theme of time travel.

After an accidental crash landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot “Adam Reed” (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) on a mission to save the future.

The script takes advantage of talking a lot in “young Adam”. In his first performance, Walker Scobell successfully executes the mission, and better than Reynolds. Scobell is funny, outgoing and charismatic, which overshadows his partner Reynolds in the film.

However, the adult character is more mature and the script allows him to differentiate his performance from other proposals made by the Canadian actor. The interaction of both actors turns the story into one full of emotions between the feelings of a childish person, a twelve-year-old “Adam”, against a person full of experience in the adult version of the character.

However, the script weakens in the development of its secondary characters and more when you have a small cast but with big names, like Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener. Several of these actors have, perhaps, the same screen time and their mission is to move the plot of the protagonist. And although they fulfill their proposal in the story, they do not become memorable when the credits roll.

Shawn Levy has executed an interesting proposal that could well be explored further. However, this leads him to execute more risky plots. “The Adam Project” is a breakthrough in his filmography.