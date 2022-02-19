A graphological expert report deciphers an enigma that surrounded the first Apple computer for decades

The first hundred of the mythical Apple-1 had a serial number written by hand on the main board. But until now none of the key people in the company had claimed responsibility for the inscription.

For Apple fans, there is a product that occupies a special place in the history of your favorite manufacturer: Apple-1the first computer model produced by the tech giant.

That legendary computer hit stores in 1976 and only 200 units were made. The first hundred have the serial number written by hand on the main card in the format “01-00##“recalls the portal 9to5Mac.

For decades, the authorship of these inscriptions has been a mystery to the most faithful followers of the Cupertino company. But none of Apple’s key figures have acknowledged writing the number.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who designed and hand-built the first Apple-1, denied that the figures were his own. Apparently, Steve Jobs also denied being the author of the inscription. Like Daniel Kottke, the employee in charge of assembling and testing some of the circuit boards.

One of the most popular hypotheses pointed to Paul Terrell, the owner of the store that bought the first 50 units of the computer. But this one also eventually disassociated itself.

To put an end to speculation and reveal the author of the inscriptions once and for all, Achim Baqué, curator of the Apple-1 Registry site that includes a catalog of all known units of that model, traveled from Germany to the US. and turned to the services of PSA, a company that provides autograph authentication services and other handwritten fonts.

The experts collected all available images of the serial number in question and performed a complex graphological analysis.

After three months of work, the conclusion was clear: after all, it was Steve Jobs. Although we will probably never know why he made those inscriptions by hand and if he really had forgotten about it over time.

