a great actress and voice actress died

After a long illness she died in Rome Ludovica Modugno theater and film actress, known to the general public above all as an excellent voice actress of Hollywood divas. Among these it is worth mentioning Glenn Close, Cher, Anjelica Huston, Julie Christie, Jacqueline Bisset, Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Charlotte Rampling, Annette Bening, Candice Bergen, Victoria Principal.

Born in Rome in 1949, she founded together with her future husband Gigi Angelillo the theater company ‘L’Albero’ with which she will win prestigious awards. From the late 1970s she had also dedicated herself to dubbing, without neglecting her vocation as an actress: in the theater she interpreted works by Euripides, Shakespeare, Goldoni, Brecht, Zola, Pirandello, Ginzburg, Miller, Schnitzler. In the cinema he made his debut later, especially in character roles such as in The last New Year by Marco Risi, ne The big dream directed by Michele Placido and, in recent years, in the great successes of Checco Zalone I fall from the clouds And Here I go, alongside the light-hearted comedian from Puglia. The latter entrusted his emotional greeting to social media: “Hello mom / aunt Ludovica”.

Many protagonists of Italian cinema and theater have wanted to dedicate a thought to her. Between them Ambra Angiolini, who had played with her the theatrical show to contrast bullying and cyberbullying phenomena Il Nodo (his farewell message below).

The last farewell to Ludovica Modugno was held yesterday, from 1pm to 4pm at the Valle theater in Rome, by her friends in art and life. On stage, they have succeeded “To remember her with joy, as she was in her ironic and cultured temperament, reconstructing public and private moments” friends and colleagues including Michele Placido, Nicola Piovani, Ferzan Ozpetek, Galatea Ranzi, Francesco Pannofino, Maurizio Micheli, Stefano Santospago, his brother Paolo, while Ambra Angiolini also wanted to remember Ludovica from the microphones of Radio Capital.