A great audience for Canal+ during Maccabi Haifa / PSG

After a quality success in his lair against the Juventus (2-1), the PSG validated a second success in a row in Champions League this Wednesday evening. Opposed to Maccabi Haifa on hostile ground, the Parisians fought hard, but finally won with a flattering score of 1-3. Led to the score, the men of Christophe Galtier knew how to reverse the trend thanks to the achievements of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

1.7 million people in front of Haifa / PSG

A meeting that was broadcast on several different channels. First on the band Channel with Canal+ and Canal+ Football and then on RMC Sports 1. Moreover, the newspaper The Team, via its website, indicates to us today the number of viewers present, on average, in front of this part this Wednesday evening on the antennas of Canal+. Thus, without counting the figures of Canal+ Footballthe ratings recorded by Canal+ during this shock Champions League is quite suitable: 1.7 million viewers were able to watch the red and blue success. This represents an audience share of 8.5%. For comparison, PSG/ juve had gathered 2 million viewers last week on Canal+ and Canal+ Football.