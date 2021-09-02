It is often difficult to choose what to watch during a pleasant evening on the sofa. Of course, streaming services have made a great contribution in this sense. We now have a great variety available in the constantly updated catalogs. And just today 1 September a new gem has been added, made to delight young and old. A great classic arrives on Netflix screens nominated for 3 Oscars. Not surprising since it drew inspiration from one of the most read novels of all time.

Perfect for adults to be lulled into a sweet sense of nostalgia. Also suitable for the little ones because the texture is simple and goes straight to the heart. This film was released in theaters in 1994 and therefore has the typical charm of the productions of the 90s. The cast is also very respectable. In fact, we have actors like Winona Ryder and Christian Bale capturing the screen. As for the story, on the other hand, it is enough to think that it has led to the creation of 7 films and 6 TV series.

We’ve all heard the title of all these films and the original novel at least once. We are talking about Little Women, an original story created by Luisa May Alcott. What better film to carry on the feminist spirit of this novel, if not that of 1994. In fact, it is the first of these remakes to have a woman as a director, the Australian Gillian Armstrong.

Let’s now quickly illustrate the plot. At the heart of the story we have the March family made up of a mother, father and four sisters. However, the father had to leave again for the American Civil War. The little big women of the house, therefore, will have to fend for themselves. They are Mrs. March and her daughters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. In simple everyday life we ​​find them committing to their goals. Often among these there is the desire to help those around them who are in difficulty. Among the neighbors, however, there is also Laurie and the grumpy uncle, owner of the rich house opposite. The sweetness of Beth and the vivacity of the other girls, however, will be able to conquer them too.

During the film we also see how everything changes with the return of the recovering father from the war. In addition, each of the sisters goes on with their own lives, often away from home. Especially Jo, the most restless among them, who can’t conform to the image that a good young lady of the time should have. But Jo is forced to go home because something terrible has just happened.

