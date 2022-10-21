a great exercise in historical memory on Amazon

GET YOUR FREE 30-DAY TRIAL WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

We can call it coincidence, poetic justice, or karma. The premiere of ‘Argentina, 1985’ on Amazon Prime Video on the same Friday that the Democratic Memory Law comes into force in Spain promoted by the government of Pedro Sánchez (which declares Francisco Franco’s dictatorship illegal and which, among other aspects, obliges the state to take on the search for the disappeared and declares Francoist sentences illegal) seems like a wonderful coincidence.

And it is that the fantastic film speaks of sentences and dictatorships and, above all, of historical memory directed by Santiago Miter (‘Paulina’, ‘La cordillera’) that has been rated on IMDb with 8.1 and on Rotten Tomatoes with 97%. In addition, he took Critics’ Award at the Venice Festival and Audience Award at the San Sebastian Festival. It is certainly ‘doomed’ to be one of the films of the year.

Miter is also in charge of the script along with Mariano Llinás (‘La flor’, ‘Historiasextraordinarias’), and has a stellar cast led by Ricardo Darín (‘The Secret in Their Eyes’, ‘Wild Tales’) as Julio Strassera and Peter Lanzani (‘El clan’, ‘El Ángel’) as Luis Moreno Ocampo.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 dared to investigate and prosecute the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history. Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes to his battle of David against Goliath. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they ran against time to do justice for the victims of the military junta.”

The film, in which form and substance have been worked on in equal parts, defends the classic film genre of trials with great zeal. And it does so to introduce a hero, prosecutor Strassera, who he did not hesitate to apply the rule of law to a group of impassive military men who, even after his dictatorship, were considered by most to be untouchable.

The courtroom is the main setting for a film that will not be seen in the same way in Argentina as it is in other countries. There, the verdict is in the public domain, while in the In the rest of the countries, the story, the characters and the sentence will come almost new and the spectators will take advantage of the internal tension.

Strassera, the protagonist, is the key to this fight of David against Goliath. The military had already been tried (and acquitted) by their own courts, but it was decided that they should be tried again in a civilian court. that it was not so full of supporters of the regime. Strassera’s work to prosecute them is very thankless and will mark his career forever; in addition to the anonymous calls, the threats against his family…

When Strassera tries to team up, no one wants to work with him. Chen he goes through a list of possible candidates, he dismisses them as “fascist”, “super-fascist” or “dead”. His assistant, the idealistic co-advisor Luis Moreno Ocampo (Lanzani) comes up with the idea of ​​hiring younger and less committed help. They will be in charge of collecting the 709 individual testimonials of eyewitnesses that will form the basis of the prosecution’s case.

“There are generations in Argentina that were born taking democracy for granted. And they don’t remember, not only the trial, but they barely remember the dictatorship and they feel it as something prehistoric”, Miter declared to BBC Mundo.

A real image of the trial, taken in Buenos Aires, on September 13, 1985. Luis Moreno Ocampo (with a beard) and Julio Cesar Strassera (on his left) present the allegations against the former military leaders of the dictatorship, including Jorge Rafael Videla (on the left, with glasses and mustache), accused of human rights violations. STRGetty Images

“The image of Strassera with his team of young people, the way in which he organized the investigation having to resort to young people because most of the Justice officials did not believe or did not want the trial due to apathy or fear or affiliation in some in some case, I found it very inspiring, especially considering that this film had to speak to these young people who remember little of the dictatorship”.

The testimonies of the survivors of the dictatorship are, logically, the most heartbreaking part, atrocious and tremendous because they tell us about torture, kidnappings and murders. At the end of the film, with those testimonies and Strassera’s fabulous final argument (one of those moments in which you see why Ricardo Darín is one of the great actors on the planet), the film has gained a lot of weight and the pain of spectator can only go to rage.

Never lose sight of the fact that all this actually happened.

