a great first for the singer in France!

Despite a release marked by several controversies, Beyoncé’s latest album is a great success.

On July 29, Beyoncé unveiled her new album titled “Renaissance”. An eventful release for this highly anticipated album since it was available a few hours before its official release date following an error in a store. But that’s not all, “Renaissance” is also at the heart of several controversies, especially with singer Kelis who accused Beyoncé of stealing her music. The star also had to re-record a passenger from the song “Heated” to replace an offensive word about people with disabilities.

A great success in France

But despite these various controversies, “Renaissance” is obviously a great success in several countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Better than that, the album “Renaissance” is the first of the singer to climb to the top of the top album in France with a score of 10,783 equivalent sales. A great first for the star who can congratulate himself on this great success in France. As a reminder, Beyoncé’s previous album entered in 9th place in the ranking.

At the first place of the Top Albums of the week, “Renaissance” by Beyoncé with 10,783 equivalent sales pic.twitter.com/IHPqDVkTin

— SNEP (@snep) August 5, 2022

On the side of the public and critics, the success is also complete for this new…

