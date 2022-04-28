A great indie adventure with a lot of heart and Zelda flavor

As you well know, on the page we like to talk not only about big releases for Nintendo Switch, if not also national productions that are very worthwhile. For this reason, after having told you about very interesting proposals such as The Silent Kingdom or Kharon’s Crypt, this time we want to do the same with a game that has just landed on Steam and that will do so on Nintendo Switch in the future. Today, we present to you flatworld.

This game, developed by Guillem Salvado (whom some of you will know by Guinxu given his activities as a content creator focused on video games) together with a small team, he has strong influences from Japanese culture, with references not only to comics, but also to certain Nintendo titles that we will talk about next. So that, Get ready to enter the world of Flatworld!

Aki and company’s adventure in a magical world

The story of flatworld leads us to embody here, a boy with amnesia who is being trained in a dojo in the place where he lives to improve his telekinetic abilities. And while most dojo students are able to move large objects with their minds, poor Aki has a somewhat different ability: he can use their powers to heat them to melting. However, before an unexpected event, Aki will have to embark on an adventure and travel through a totally new world: that of flatworld.

By the way, Aki will meet many other characters that we can also control throughout the game. Each one will have unique abilities that will help us solve puzzles and advance through the different riddles that the game proposes. The antagonists of the story will be members of an evil organization who have also ended up in the world of Flatworld to carry out an evil plan to profit in an unethical way, so we will have to try to stop them.

First of all, Flatworld is an action and adventure game where we can travel the world freely. The way to move between the different locations will be through a map with the different places in miniature in the style of the final fantasy classics. On the other hand, the dungeons are heavily inspired by The Legend of Zeldawith many puzzles that will require that we not only fight against enemies, but also that we know how to take advantage of the special abilities of our protagonists in the style of golden sun. The puzzles we have encountered so far in the available dungeons have been varied and well planned. Generally rewarding when resolved.

A work developed with much love

The locations that we have been finding in the game have also been quite varied, populated by characters with hilarious dialogues and with some links in common as far as the towns are concerned, such as having an item shop (which allow us to buy improvements for our character and even the odd cosmetic item) or inns where to settle to continue advancing in history. The title, on the other hand, has auto save and is available in both English and Spanish.

Artistically, the game is very reminiscent of japanese comics. What is most striking is the use of onomatopoeia in katakana (syllabary of the language), which gives the adventure a very fun manga effect. Out of it, the soundtrack composed by Alejandro Maciá is also up to the task. Although it does not have dubbing as it is an indie development, the game has several sound effects that pay tribute to and refer to various Nintendo series. For example, when solving a puzzle we will hear a melody very similar to the one that sounds when we solve a riddle in games of The Legend of Zeldaamong other things.

The main theme of the game, Kokoro no Tsuyosa (the force of the heart, in Spanish) we also liked it a lot. This has been interpreted by Mandy B Bluea singer who currently resides in Japan and who has a lot of experience when it comes to singing songs of the style.

At the moment, we can’t tell you much more about the game without gutting your surprises. However, we invite you to give it a try for yourself. At the moment, only the first chapter of the adventure is available to playwhich has lasted us around four hours. However, the next chapter should be available within a few months. As confirmed by Guinxu in the video that we leave you under these lines, both said chapter and the following ones that make up the complete game will be totally free once we have bought the base game (which is priced at €11.99 in Spanish territory).

without much more to say, the sensations that Flatworld has left us have been quite positive. Of course, it is still a game developed by a small team, but the amount of effort and care that has been put into it is clearly evident. It is too early to draw a conclusion on flatworld until its development has not been completed, but if it continues on this path, it will be a great Spanish indie game full of action, comedy and a good dose of adventure.

flatworld It is already available on Steam, and is also compatible with the Steam Deck. In this way, you can access the game file through the following link if it catches your attention. Likewise, as soon as its development has finished and its launch has taken place in switchwe will bring you an analysis of the game on the page, so stay tuned!