a great medium, now at a great price

Unlike what one might think, Samsung fails to stand out only in the high-end and “premium“of the smartphone market: on the contrary, the Korean manufacturer is able to offer excellent products also in the low endwith the Galaxy A range, and mediawith the Galaxy M. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is an example.









Launched on the market at the end of September 2021, and arrived on the shelves (and also online) shortly after, it is one of many mid-range smartphone which took advantage of the processor over the past year Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G to offer its buyers a high ratio of price and performance. In addition, like all Samsung, it has also been able to offer a high general build quality, based on the choice of good materials, and the now famous pleasantness of the interface. One UI of all Samsung. The market responded well and Samsung sold quite a few Galaxy M52 5Gs, even though the list price was slightly above the average of competing devices. Therefore, theoffer in progress today on Amazon: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, in 6/128 GB version, with one almost 20% discount.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: technical characteristics

As already mentioned, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G revolves around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G: it is a chip capable of carrying out all the tasks typically required of an average smartphone (and, to be honest, even much more).

The second notable technical aspect of the Galaxy M52 5G is it screen: a great 6.7 in with technology Super AMOLED and refresh rate by ben 120 Hzmanufactured by Samsung itself.

The screen is “Infinity-O“, That is, with the hole in the center at the top to house the front camera: a sensor from 32 MP wide enough angle, which can record video up to resolution 4K. The rear photographic sector, on the other hand, consists of a main camera from 64 MPa wide angle from 12 MP and a macro sensor from 5 MP.

Good battery, da 5,000 mAhwhile charging is limited to 25 Watts – many competitors do better, but Samsung has chosen to favor battery health over time over charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: the Amazon offer

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, therefore, is one all-round average smartphone, which is fine for everything without excelling at anything (exactly what every average smartphone should do). All at a good, but not very good list price: 399.99 euros on the official Samsung website.

On Amazon, however, the same device is now available with a full-bodied discount which brings the final price to 330.62 euros (-68.38 euros, -17%). At this price, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely the mid-range mobile to buy in early 2022: something more affordable is yet to come.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G – Version 6/128 GB