a great movie star and a great friend of his died

The world of cinema mourns the passing of Peter Scolari. The actor was famous both for his performances and for his great friendship with Tom Hanks. He had established himself both on the small screen and in the theater, starting to make himself known to the general public with television comedies Bosom Buddies, of the 1980. In that film the two starred together and built an unbreakable bond for life. Forty years of frank relationship, interrupted only by a terrible cancer, which took Scolari away at the age of 66.

His death was announced by his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, with a press release to Wright Entertainment.

Scolari’s 43-year career in show business included highlights such as the role of producer Michael Harris, nominated for Emmy, in the sitcom Newhart (Italian title Bravo Dick), between 1984 and 1990. He went on to become famous for playing Lena Dunham’s father in HBO’s Girls, and, more recently, for playing the bishop. Thomas Marx in the telefilm Evil.

Mourning for Tom Hanks: his great friend Peter Scolari has died

He is remembered at the cinema for films The Polar Express And That Thing You Do!, directed and starring his old friend and co-star, Tom Hanks.

Scolari won his first Emmy Awards in 2016, just for the TV series Girls. Critics had had very positive reviews for his work, promoting him as one of the best television actors.

Besides his wife, Schoolchildren leave the children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali. In the panorama of Hollywood, in addition to the inseparable Tom Hanks, he could really boast many friends, some of whom are paying homage to him in these hours on social networks.