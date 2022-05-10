Sports

A great Néstor Cortés borders on the no-no and NY wins

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes carved out a no-hitter into the eighth inning before giving up a single to Eli White, and Anthony Rizzo doubled in the lone run in the bottom half as the New York Yankees beat 1-0 on Monday. to the Texas Rangers.

New York won its sixth consecutive series.

Cortes, a 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd MLB start and sixth this season, pitched 7 1/3 innings, the longest outing of his career. He walked four and struck out 11, falling one short of his personal best.

White, batting ninth for the Rangers, hit a 2–2 fastball in short center field on the last pitch from Cortes. Clay Holmes (4-0) came on in relief and forced Marcus Semien with a groundout for the double play.

Aaron Judge singled in the eighth off Brett Martin (0-3) and Rizzo, with just two hits in his last 31 at-bats, hit a curve ball down the opposite flank to left-center to bring him to the plate.

Aroldis Chapman gave up a two-out single to Jonah Heim in the ninth and then flied out to Nick Solak to complete the two-hit feat for his seventh save.

For the Rangers, the Cubans Adolis García 4-0 and Andy Ibañez 3-0.

For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 3-0.

