A great recent “cover” of horror and science fiction is on Disney + and plunges us into underwater claustrophobia

There was a time when, even under the influence of two successes that apparently had little to do with each other, ‘Jaws’ and ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’, theaters were filled with underwater adventures with menacing and impossibly large creatures. And the submarines and stations that explored the abyssal zones looked more like spaceships like the Nostromo than submerged laboratories. It was the time of movies like ‘Leviathan’ or ‘Depth Six’.

Some aroma of those films that diversified into more or less familiar shows like ‘La crack’ or more or less terrifying like ‘The Lords of the Abyss’ remains in ‘Underwater,’ a 2020 film starring Kristen Stewart that you can find on Disney+. Without too many pretensions but a very forceful visual bill, it had the misfortune of being released around the start of the pandemic, and went excessively unnoticed.

However, its powerful style and shameless mix of the two claustrophobic horror classics mentioned above deserved a little more attention. Stewart is part of a crew of six trapped in an underwater facility that is flooded by an earthquake. They will have to go deep into the ocean to reach an abandoned oil platform, but they will soon discover that they are not alone.

William Eubank, director of ‘Underwater’, also brought out a few years earlier the very interesting ‘The Signal’, an indie piece of minimalist science fiction in which a group of students find themselves chased by a strange government holding center. ‘Underwater’ is less mysterious and more direct, but his use of the characters and how he makes suffocating use of minimal elements and mundane dangersplus some exquisite touches of Lovecraftian horror, make this film a little gem to claim.