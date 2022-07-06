a great return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid facilitated by the Red Devils?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

For several days, this is the question that has been burning the lips of the other side of the Channel. Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window? Various rumors have fueled the last few days, one of which is surprising.

Cristiano Ronaldo to… Atlético Madrid?

An English journalist, Matthew Thomson, indeed assured on Twitter that Cristiano Ronaldo had been offered to Atlético Madrid. In addition to being Real’s rival, Atlético is above all Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite victim in its history with 25 goals scored against Colchoneros. A rumor that remains to be qualified because the journalist has since deleted his tweet, but Spain is still on fire on a return of CR7 to Madrid.

It must be said that other information from England leaves the door open to a departure for Spain. According to information from the Sun, Manchester United, in the event of departure, would not wish to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to another English club in order not to strengthen a rival. Could the Atlético Madrid track therefore become concrete in the coming days? Only the future will tell…