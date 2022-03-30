a great step forward in design and photography to conquer the high end

The new Xiaomi 12 series offers you the most advanced photography in the palm of your hand. This is all you need to know.

Rarely has a new family of smartphones given so much to talk about. The new Xiaomi 12 series has come to revolutionize the high-end phone market, based on advanced specifications, an elegant and refined design, and the most advanced camera system that we have seen so far in a mobile of the brand.

This year, in addition, the family of premium flagship of the brand offers all its benefits in two different formats, with Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. In this way, you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

A cutting-edge technical sheet wrapped in an elegant design

The Xiaomi 12 family represents an important advance in terms of design, which makes the two models that give life to the family stand out for have an appearance premium and elegant. your rear with soft matte finish It offers a pleasant touch to the hand and prevents fingerprints from being impregnated.

In addition, Xiaomi has decided revive the concept of flagship in compact format with Xiaomi 12 and its 6.28-inch screen. But don’t be fooled by its small size: the “little” brother has first-rate specifications, almost as cutting-edge as those of the “Pro” version.

One of the main features of this design is on the front: a impressive AMOLED display occupies almost the entire front of the devices, with a side bend that improves the grip and a Gorilla Glass Victus glass in charge of protecting the panel from goals and scratches. It stands out, above all, the incredible panel of Xiaomi 12 Pro, with Quad HD+ resolution and AMOLED LTPO technologywhich allows the refresh rate to be varied dynamically up to 120 hertz to save energy.

All of this is backed by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the most powerful to date. It is accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storageand is complemented by 4,500 and 4,600 mAh capacity batteries, with 67 and 120 W fast charging systems, the most powerful in their category.

ProFocus, the key to a first level photography

The camera system of the Xiaomi 12 series has been completely renovated to achieve excellence. Xiaomi 12 Pro equips a triple camera arrayled by the new Sony IMX707 sensorone of the largest that have been integrated into a mobile to date, with 50 megapixel resolution and the ability to capture a much higher amount of light, while increase focus speed and offers more accurate colors.

Xiaomi 12 is not far behind, as it incorporates a Sony IMX766 50 megapixel main cameraaccompanied by a 13 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lensand the already famous camera tele macro 5 megapixel.

That’s the hardware. But what about innovations at the software level? This year, the jewel in the crown of the photographic system has a name: ProFocus. The new algorithm developed by Xiaomi is capable of identify and track moving objects in a smart way, to prevent photos from being blurry or out of focus.

To this we must add functions such as auto focus on eyes and facesor the “Ultra Night Video” function, backed by self-developed algorithms for allow recording quality videos in very low light environments. There is no doubt that the Xiaomi 12 series photographic system comes prepared for master every scene.

Get the Xiaomi 12 series and enjoy exclusive benefits

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro can be book from March 22 on Mi.com/es at a price that starts from 799.99 and 999.99 euros respectively. Those who decide to book one of the two models, they will receive a Xiaomi Mi Watch S1 Active as a gift valued at €199.99. In addition, they will enjoy three years of official guarantee and they will have a free screen change during the first six months after purchase.

