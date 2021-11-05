A great victory. Nice to play in this atmosphere

Thus Ettore Messina commented on the success against Barcelona, ​​which projects Olimpia alone to the top of the Euroleague rankings (from realolimpiamilano.com). “A great victory. It’s nice to play in this atmosphere, I want to thank the fans, and I hope it continues like this. The two teams struggled with attacks, with great physicality and aggression. We had a bad moment at the beginning of the fourth period, because we stopped moving the ball well and we were content to take long distance shots ”.

The keys to the match: “Two things decided this match. We didn’t give him points in transition, or at least a few. For the past four and a half minutes, we’ve been organizing ourselves with a great deal of mental effort. We found Melli in the low post, building pitches for Datome and Shields ”.

What the victory leaves: “Certainly confidence, as well as with CSKA at the beginning. We came from the defeat in the Super Cup, we were getting together with difficulty and he gave us confidence. This confirms that we are doing things correctly. We will lose games, but we know we can look anyone in the face. Then it is not said we are stronger … “.

Key experience in the finale with Melli, Datome and Rodriguez: “They were a beacon when we were drifting. We had lost certainty. Gigi played a complete game, Chacho important things, Nicolò excellent defense on Mirotic, but in attack he struggled. But he gave us that internal presence in the finale ”.

Always answer in difficult moments against the big ones: “I hope so. The feeling is that. Seeing them, even in complex moments they give me a feeling of never holding back, they always try to find a way to react. Then you live from moments of the match, they are high level teams. Staying standing when you are on the ropes seems to me to be a good quality ”.