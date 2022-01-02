2021 was a great year for space, especially for space exploration with probes and robots (rovers) in the solar system. The first part of the year saw a particular focus on Mars with the landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover (shot in spectacular and unprecedented fashion) and the Chinese rover Zhurong, which made China the second country after the United States to land a rover on Martian soil. Perseverance has already begun to explore the planet and collect samples, which NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are confident they will one day bring to Earth for analysis.

In addition to entering the solar atmosphere, becoming the object built by humanity that has come closest to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe has observed Venus, a planet at the center of renewed scientific interest with various missions planned to study it better. The Juno spacecraft, long in orbit around Jupiter, has continued to observe the largest planet in the Solar System and its largest Moon, Ganymede, which may be hiding an ocean under its thick ice shell.

In addition to thinking about Mars, China has brought into orbit a first part of its new orbital station Tiangong, on which some astronauts have already lived, confirming the great Chinese space ambitions. On the International Space Station (ISS), the largest thing ever built in orbit, dozens of astronauts and astronauts alternated, continuing to conduct important experiments and giving us very suggestive photographs of the Earth.

But 2021 was also the year of so-called “space tourism”, with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX conducting their first manned launches, opening short excursions just beyond the atmosphere with tickets worth several hundred thousand. dollars. SpaceX has meanwhile continued to supply the ISS and transport the astronauts to the Station, as well as experimenting with its huge Starship spaceship with which one day it hopes to reach Mars.

The year ended with another great success: the eagerly awaited launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful space telescope ever made. It will allow us to look into our cosmic past as we build our future in Space.