News

A green collection for Emma Watson

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ambassador for the United Nations, protagonist in the defense of women’s rights, advocate of ethical fashion, champion of a sustainable lifestyle. The social and environmental commitment of Emma Watson, British actress born in 1990, is now well known. And now more than ever he is at the center of attention since he has been “awarded” with a really important assignment: since June, in fact, the former Hermione Granger of the saga of Harry Potter he is a member of the board of directors and chairman of the sustainability committee of Kering, the French luxury giant that owns brands such as Gucci and Saint Laurent.
It is precisely for her life in the green that we recommend the new table accessories by Coincasa. Made with natural materials and recovering glass, paper, wood, aluminum and plastic, they testify to the company’s great commitment to the study of objects produced respecting the environment, its resources and local communities.

For the table pieces in ceramic, terracotta, cherry wood and bamboo

Loading...
Advertisements

Not Just Hermione: Born in 1990, actress Emma Watson is an influential women’s rights activist and advocate for a more sustainable lifestyle

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

463
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
425
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
288
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
280
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
276
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
275
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
273
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
268
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top