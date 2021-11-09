A group of hackers obtained the PlayStation 5 encryption keys. Open the way for pirate games?

The Fail0verflow hacker team declared, in these hours, to have “bypassed” the security systems of PlayStation 5, obtaining the Sony console firmware root encryption keys. As proof of this, in the claim, made via Twitter, the group has attached an image of the decrypted PlayStation 5 firmware, highlighting in particular the Secure Loader, the part of the code that deals with the loading of games and applications.

“We have all the PS5 root (symmetric) keys. Keys can be obtained directly from the software“Writes the group on Twitter”including the console-specific root key“.

Thanks to these keys, hackers could sign software to run on the console

Obtaining these keys poses a security hazard to PS5: hackers could modify the console’s firmware to run unofficial code on the machine, effectively opening the door to the arrival of pirated software on PlayStation 5.

Even if the Fail0verflow group did not share any details on the exploit, they wanted to point out the fact that the keys were obtained via software, ie without the need to make hardware changes to the console.

The Fail0verflow team is a famous group – but perhaps it is better to say infamous – in the hacking scene: its members have in fact managed to run alternative software on both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

Although as far back as 2013 the group was wondering whether to continue on this path – its members complained that their discoveries were only used in the context of piracy and not to run homebrew software on the machine – in 2018 were featured in the release of a “non-patchable” exploit that allows the execution of unsigned code on Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, a security expert has found a way to enable the debug menu on his PS5

And in the same hours Andy Ngueyen, a security expert known in the hacker community under the nickname TheFlow0, posted a tweet showing the ability to access the debug settings of his PlayStation 5.

The peculiarity is that the debug settings are accessible only in the consoles that are part of the development kits. The hacker therefore managed to change the state of his normal PlayStation 5 with an exploit, gaining access to a menu that is usually reserved for developers.

The hacker quickly made it clear though not having plans to publicly release his exploit. TheFlow0 is, as mentioned, a very important name in the hacker community. The security expert also took part in several Sony bug bounties, the programs with which the Japanese company rewards users who are able to find flaws in its products with sums of money.