A group of migrants stranded on the southern border of Mexico sews their mouths in protest

February 17, 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, Migrants say they are desperate due to delays in processing their documents.

A group of Latin American migrants in southern Mexico sewed their mouths this Tuesday in protest for not receiving documents that allow them to stay in the country or cross it to reach the border with the United States.

The migrants – mainly from Central and South America, and also from Haiti – are stranded in the southern city of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, waiting for their asylum requests and humanitarian visas to be processed by the authorities. authorities.

Many of them They have been waiting months for the documentation.

And a dozen of them, to expose the desperate situation, went to the doors of the South Zone Immigration Regulation Subdirectorate and pierced their lips with needles and thread.

“That they do not force us to stay here. That they grant us humanitarian or visit visas so that we can continue,” Wilbert Cardenal, a migrant from Nicaragua who participated in the protest, told Euronews. “If we try to do it on our own (without the visas), they stop us and beat us,” he added.

“We want to go through and be free,” Ricardo Vargas, another of the participants, is also heard saying in the images obtained by the Reuters agency.

And the activist Irineo Mujica points out in the video that these actions are done to demand more humane treatment and that the immigration process be accelerated.

image source, EPA Caption, Most of the migrants have fled their countries plagued by poverty, violence and natural disasters.

The number of people applying for refugee or asylum status in Mexico has more than doubled since 2019, peaking at 131,448 applications in 2021, according to official data.

Several of the migrants complained about the conditions in which they live. Many spend the night in parks and on the streets, relying on humanitarian assistance while they wait.

“We have been sleeping in the park for 15 days, with the children under water; doors have been closed to us from all sides,” Patricio Peralta, who arrived from Guatemala, told the AFP agency.

Tapachula “collapsed”

Mexico’s main migration hub is in Tapachula, where approximately 70% of asylum applications are processed.

Through a statement made public this Wednesday, the National Institute of Migration (INM) rejected that groups of migrants be subjected to actions that could affect their physical and mental health.

“It is worrying that these measures have been carried out with the consent and support of those who claim to be their representatives, with the intention of putting pressure on the immigration authority regarding care that is already being provided.”

The authorities claim to be dealing with asylum claims and prioritizing “those who make up vulnerable groupssuch as girls, boys, adolescents, pregnant women, crime victims, people with some kind of disability, family units and older adults”.

image source, EPA Caption, According to charities, Tapachula is completely collapsed by the migratory wave.

For its part, the demonstrators assured that they do not seek confrontations but only documents to be able to advance towards the north.

“They gave me an appointment for three or four months and I don’t have money to stay that many days,” Venezuelan Rafael Hernández told the AFP agency.

Most migrants left their countries because of poverty, violence and natural disasters.

According to a September 2021 Doctors Without Borders estimate, Tapachula was already “completely collapsed” by then.

Other protests with mouths sewns

This is not the first time that a group of migrants in extreme situations have resorted to sewing their lips together.

One of the first such protests was in 2014 at an Australian-run migrant detention center on Christmas Island.

Of a group of Iraqi, Kurdish and Iranian asylum seekers who went on strike, 10 had their lips sewn shut, after an Iraqi had committed suicide in a detention center in Sydney.

image source, AFP Caption, In November 2015, migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border sewed their lips shut in protest at not being allowed to continue on their way through the Balkans to Europe.

In January 2015, some 500 migrants stranded in Papua New Guinea seeking asylum in Australia went on a hunger strike, with some sewing their lips shut.

According to the Refugee Action Committee, they did it to denounce the conditions of migrants detained in a center on Manus Island.

That same year, in November, several migrants stranded on the Greek-Macedonian border sewed their lips shut in protest at not being allowed to continue their route across the Balkans to Europe.