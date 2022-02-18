A group of migrants stranded on the southern border of Mexico sews their mouths in protest

A migrant sews her lips shut during a protest in Tapachula, Mexico, February 15, 2022.

Migrants say they are desperate due to delays in processing their documents.

A group of Latin American migrants in southern Mexico sewed their mouths this Tuesday in protest for not receiving documents that allow them to stay in the country or cross it to reach the border with the United States.

The migrants – mainly from Central and South America, and also from Haiti – are stranded in the southern city of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, waiting for their asylum requests and humanitarian visas to be processed by the authorities. authorities.

Many of them They have been waiting months for the documentation.

And a dozen of them, to expose the desperate situation, went to the doors of the South Zone Immigration Regulation Subdirectorate and pierced their lips with needles and thread.



