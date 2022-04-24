A group of North Korean hackers made the largest crypto heist in history

According to a statement released by the US Treasury Department, the group of hackers North Korean known as Lazaruswould be guilty of the massive theft of 620 million dollars in cryptocurrencies from the video game Axie Infinity.

The hackers of the group Lazarus They would have infiltrated part of the blockchain system on which the game is based where players receive rewards in the form of cryptocurrencies. Sky Mavis, the company that developed the game, had already claimed a cyberattack at the end of March. However, so far no one has found the culprit.

Through a statement on its official blog, the Ronin team, which is in charge of maintaining Axie Infinity, announced that the FBI attributed the group Lazarus from North Korea the security breach during the hack.

In response to the robbery, Lazarus has been added to the United States international sanctions list as part of an ongoing investigation into North Korea. The report indicates that the hackers diverted the funds from the virtual wallets connected to the Internet of the different affected organizations to addresses controlled by North Korea.

They achieved this through complex techniques including phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering. “Once North Korea obtained custody of the funds, began a careful laundering process to cover up and collect, ”says the report and assures that he used the money from the cyberattacks to finance the war programs of the Asian country.

Lazarus is a hacker group that answers to the North Korean government

Lazarus is a group of hackers hosted by North Korea and it is not the first cyberattack they carry out. According to Chainalysis, the group of hackers stole close to $400 million in digital assets in 2021. North Korea He has been carrying out this type of cryptocurrency theft for some time in the face of sanctions from the US and other countries that affect the country’s economy.

To this group of hackers He is also accused of being behind several cyberattacks on internet providers, software and e-commerce companies, including Windows, Sony and WannaCry, among others.

Likewise, a UN report indicates that the government of North Korea funds its ballistic missile program with stolen cryptocurrencies.