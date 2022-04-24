Technology

A group of North Korean hackers made the largest crypto heist in history

According to a statement released by the US Treasury Department, the group of hackers North Korean known as Lazaruswould be guilty of the massive theft of 620 million dollars in cryptocurrencies from the video game Axie Infinity.

The hackers of the group Lazarus They would have infiltrated part of the blockchain system on which the game is based where players receive rewards in the form of cryptocurrencies. Sky Mavis, the company that developed the game, had already claimed a cyberattack at the end of March. However, so far no one has found the culprit.

