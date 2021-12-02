A group of scientists wants to map the mycelium

Generally when we talk about mushrooms we think of those things with stem and cap that grow in the woods and that, in some cases, are eaten. But when we talk about fungi in biology we are referring to a kingdom of living organisms that includes more than 3 million species, and things with stem and cap are only the “fruits” of a subgroup of this kingdom: mycorrhizal fungi. The real “body” of these organisms is constituted by their underground part, the mycelium, which is a complex network of filaments that resembles the roots of trees and is intertwined with them.

The mycelium plays a fundamental role in the life of plants, and therefore of all living beings, but it is still little known and studied. For this reason, an international group of scientists, the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN), has launched an initiative to map its presence in the soil, all over the world, starting from some areas where many different species of mushrooms.

The mycelial networks can extend for kilometers and have a great importance in ecosystems because they have a profitable relationship of exchange with plants that benefits both.

Fungi are organisms that obtain nutrients from the external environment, mainly by participating in the decomposition processes. They are able to obtain phosphorus and nitrogen from the soil, but they cannot produce sugars as plants do through photosynthesis. However, thanks to the connections between the roots and the mycelial networks, fungi and plants exchange these substances. Fungi provide plants with water, phosphorus – some species provide their associated plants with 80 percent of all the phosphorus they need – and nitrogen. The plants, on the other hand, “yield” the sugars to the mushrooms.

Sugars are the substances from which fungi (as well as plants and animals themselves) derive, in addition to the energy to live, carbon, which is one of the main substances of which they are (and are) made. Carbon is also one of the elements present in some greenhouse gases, those that cause climate change, mainly in carbon dioxide. It is precisely starting from this gas, taken from the atmosphere through chlorophyll photosynthesis, that plants produce sugars. The carbon they contain is then used by plants to grow, that is, to produce branches, bark and leaves. This is why plants are said to sequester carbon from the atmosphere: it becomes part of them. The same happens with the carbon of the sugars that the plants pass to the fungi: it forms new mycelium and therefore remains stored in the soil.

We know that about 75 percent of terrestrial carbon – therefore neither atmospheric nor oceanic – is found in the soil and it is estimated that after, in the history of biological evolution, plants and fungi began to “collaborate”, there was a reduction 90 percent of the carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere. We also know that some ecosystems with healthy mycelial networks can store 8 times more carbon than ecosystems that do not, but in general the role of fungi in carbon exchanges with the atmosphere is not yet well known, because they are poorly studied organisms.

The SPUN initiative aims to remedy this situation and to try to understand how much carbon is retained by underground fungi, which species of fungi are more tolerant of drought and increased temperatures, and how they are shifting in response to climate change (trees do too) and human activities, for example.

“The destruction of underground mushroom networks accelerates both climate change and biodiversity loss, and disrupts the cycles of nutrients essential for life on the planet,” they explained in an opinion article on the Guardian Toby Kiers, Dutch biologist and co-founder of SPUN, and Merlin Sheldrake, author of the essay The hidden order. The secret life of mushrooms. “These networks must be seen as a global public good, which must be mapped, protected and restored as a matter of urgency.”

SPUN was founded by Kiers together with the American biologist Colin Averill, with the advice of the well-known science writer Michael Pollan and the famous ethologist Jane Goodall: it brings together scientists from Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. He began his mapping work starting from the 10 thousand observations collected in the Global Fungi database, which collects all the genetic data on mushrooms present in scientific publications. These data have been entrusted to an artificial intelligence system to estimate the distribution of the different species and identify some environments – about twenty – in which there should be a particular fungal biodiversity.

Many of these are considered threatened because they are located in areas where agriculture and urbanization are expanding, where pollution is increasing or the climate is changing, all of which can damage or destroy fungi. In particular, agriculture that makes use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides reduces the spread and diversity of species of fungi in the soil.

Starting in 2022 and for 18 months, new field data collections will be made in these environments, starting with Patagonia, South America. Subsequently, studies will be carried out in the Canadian tundra and on the Mexican highlands, in the Andes and in Morocco, in the Western Sahara and in the Negev desert, in the steppes of Kazakhstan, in the Russian taiga and in Tibet.