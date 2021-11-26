A guide to Black Friday deals today

Black Friday has officially arrived. On many online stores the best offers have already been active for a few days and you can find them already listed in the articles of Consumerism released in the last week. However, there are some sites that have waited for the actual Black Friday to make offers, such as Uniqlo, and others that, despite having started well in advance, have kept the best promotions for last. For those interested in these latest news and for those who have noticed Black Friday only today, we have put together a summary guide, with the sites that make discounts and with the offers we think are the most interesting. Most will go on until Monday, the so-called Cyber ​​Monday.

As always, we remind you that on commercial occasions such as Black Friday you have to be a little careful: it is not uncommon for some prices to be presented as very discounted even when they are not. In some cases, companies “cheat” on the original price of the product relying on the fact that many buyers cannot verify it: it is a dynamic that can be understood very clearly by watching this video posted on Instagram by the humans_of_capitalism account. In order not to take these tricks, you can use the sites that show the price trend on Amazon or other price comparators. It’s all explained below.

Amazon

From November 19 on Amazon there are thousands of discounts on products of all kinds, some very affordable, others less. As we often repeat, there are two free tools that show the price trends of products since they have been on sale on Amazon and that you can use to understand if a price promoted as a discount is really affordable: they are Keepa and CamelCamelCamel. These are the tools we used to put together the 15 most interesting things on sale since last Friday and the 14 on sale from Monday. Instead, here you will find the best offers of yesterday, on Amazon and beyond.

Today’s novelties include discounts on many products of the well-known “design” brand Alessi: we have selected 13 based on function, aesthetics and price, and some are also very suitable as Christmas gifts. For example this bag hanger.

Still as regards furnishings and things for the home, from today there are also interesting discounts on Kartell things, such as its popular modular units, but also more. For example, this stool is on sale at 62 euros, a fortnight less than usual, and is available in purple, green, white and gray.

For sporty and adventurous people we point out the discounts of the technical clothing brands Marmot and CMP, and those on Garmin (more expensive) and Xiaomi (more affordable) smart watches.

Since among the things on Amazon discount that have been most successful so far there are the updated version of Trivial Pursuit and an animated Baby Yoda, it seems fair to point out that always on Amazon there is a discount also on non-animated Baby Yoda and on Pandemic: Legacy, the “best board game ever”, which these days is discounted at 48 euros, at least 10 less than usual.

Finally, among today’s offers we found this “concrete effect” candle that we really like and costs 13 euros, less than a Yankee Candle.

EBay

EBay’s promotion campaign this year is called Cyber ​​days and offers discounts of up to 70 percent on a selection of products. Among the most interesting that we have found so far is the Nintendo Switch, the portable console for video games that in recent years has been very strong as a Christmas gift for young and old. It usually costs around 290 euros and these days it costs 259, which is not a big discount but is still the lowest price on the internet.

Other interesting discounts are those on Dyson products sold by the brand’s official store on eBay: for example, there are discounts on their very expensive hair dryers (the Airwrap and the Supersonic), which remain very expensive but a little less than before. And there are discounts on their popular cordless and bagless electric brooms. The cheapest offer, already online for a few days, is the one on the Dyson v7 Motorhead, a basic model of the Dyson vacuum cleaner line that continues to be among the most recommended by review sites and which is currently discounted at 229 euros. .

There are also interesting discounts on some Apple products, such as the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which cost around fifty less than they cost on Amazon.

For those looking for electric ovens for making pizza similar to that of pizzerias (like the Ariete one we tried here), the G3 Ferrari oven on eBay is discounted at 70 euros.

Appliances and technology

Unieuro, MediaWorld and Euronics are the other three sites, together with Amazon and eBay, with the most interesting offers regarding household appliances and electronics: here too, the discounts will continue throughout the weekend and Monday. If you are looking for bargains in this category of products, what we advise you to do is always compare the prices of these five sites or use Trovaprezzo.it, which puts in order all the sites (even the less reliable ones, be careful) that sell. the product searched for from the lowest price up. On the Unieuro website, for example, the second generation Apple Airpods (released in 2019) are discounted at 99 euros, the lowest price on the internet at the moment.

Games

For those who are already gearing up to give Christmas gifts to girls and boys, the ToysCenter site offers a 25 percent discount on orders over 60 euros. Other advantageous discounts can be found in the IBS toy catalog and on the LEGO website. In general, cheap LEGO sets can be found almost everywhere: the LEGO expert from the editorial team Post says that so far the cheapest prices are those of IBS, but that it is always better to compare them with those of the LEGO site, with Amazon and with ToysCenter.



Shoes and clothing

From today until December 1st, on the Uniqlo website there are various things on sale: the most interesting are the seamless down jackets, fleece and some of their cashmere garments.

The online multi-brand clothing store Asos offers discounts of up to 80 percent on a selection of items. Only for today, the multi-brand Zalando site offers discounts of up to 70 percent and up to 80 percent in the selection of Zalando Privè, to which, however, you have to register to access. The German multi-brand clothing website About You, which arrived in Italy this year, also offers discounts of up to 70 percent. Decathlon and Benetton offer discounts on a selection of items.

For those who want to buy a new pair of All Star, on the Converse website there are many discounted models. Discounts are also found on single-brand clothing sites such as K-Way, Vans, Timberland, Adidas, Napapijri, Eastpak, The North Face and Levi’s: many things from these brands, among other things, are also available at lower prices. on Amazon, Asos and Zalando and on sportswear retailers Sportler, MaxiSport and Cisalfa. Before buying, it is always advisable to compare the prices of these sites, to be sure you have chosen the most advantageous one.

The shop site & Other Stories is now selling everything by 20 percent. Quirky sock brand Happy Socks has discounts of up to 50 percent, and there are attractive offers on the site of luxury sock brand Gallo as well.

Speaking of socks, as anyone who reads the newsletter of Consumerism, these days there are also very interesting discounts on the Sheertex website, the brand of “unbreakable” pantyhose stockings that usually cost around 90 euros. Discounts range from 40 to 60 percent, in case you want to try a pair or have already tried them and want to stock up.

Perfumery

Today both Sephora and Douglas, two of the largest retailers of perfumes and cosmetic products, make discounts on their products: Sephora up to 25 percent on some things and on all orders over 120 euros with the code BLACK2021, Douglas up to 30 for hundred. On Lookfantastic instead there are discounts of up to 50 percent on some products and an additional discount of up to 10 percent by entering the code CYBERWEEK. The cosmetics and perfume site Marionnaud gives 33 percent discount on everything. And the Ecco Verde site, which sells body products from brands with a very natural ingredient-oriented communication, offers discounts of up to 40 percent on a selection of products.

On the website of the Italian makeup brand Espressoh, until 12 noon on 29 November, there is a 25 percent discount on everything. An editor who uses their products often, recommends taking the opportunity to buy Glassy, ​​a transparent gel that turns pink when put on the skin (also recommended as a Christmas gift), and their coffee-scented lipsticks.

Throughout the month of November there is also an interesting promotion on the Deciem skin products website, which includes those of the The Ordinary and Niod brands, and which offers 23 percent discounts on all products. A collaborator of the Post who has tried some of their stuff, especially recommends the Flavanone Mud face mask, which she says she has given to many people and always arouses great enthusiasm.

Finally, the famous brand of creams and products for the skin Kiehl’s offers discounts up to 30, but being all very expensive from the start, it still continues to be expensive. For those who want to give themselves a gift (or give it to someone), an editor of the Post (different from the one above), who has tried quite a few creams of this brand because they always find it very well, recommends the Super Multi-Corrective Cream “anti-aging” moisturizer. It costs 51 euros, already discounted.

Things for the house

The furniture and design site Archiproducts offers a 25 percent discount on everything with the code BLACKWEEK25 until Monday. There are furniture, lamps, ornaments, vases, wallpapers and accessories of all kinds, from brands such as Hay, Artemide and many others less known. Also for those looking for things for the home, Made in design offers a 15 percent discount on everything with the code BLACK-15IT.

Even today, on the Leroy Merlin website, you can take advantage of a 15 percent discount on orders of at least 100 euros.

Other

For Black Friday, the online wine shop Tannico and the “design” sex toy site Lelo (many products can also be found on Amazon, sometimes at lower prices) also offer discounts. The pet products site Zooplus offers various discounts until November 30 with the code BLACKPARTY. The historic Piedmontese brand Venchi offers discounts on some of its Christmas packs of chocolates.

Until November 30, Storytel offers a two-month subscription offer for 2 euros and Colvin, the site that ships flowers and plants to your home, gives 25 percent off some things with the code FLASH25.

