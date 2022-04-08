A guy advises sending a polite message rather than ghosting a date and TikTok ignites

On TikTok, he shares his breakup message to avoid ghosting his date. The debate ignites between Internet users: ghosting, is it the easy solution? Should we be polite at any cost?

Getting ghosted, definition: expression derived from the Anglo-Saxon term “ghost”, meaning “ghost”. It is the fact of being ignored by a more or less close person. Whether by phone, text message, social networks, the person acts as if you no longer exist, and behaves like a ghost towards you.

Ghost or not, that is the question. Of course, this way of cutting ties without the slightest explanation is a new relational form of our time, invaded by the virtual macrocosm. Well, not quite… This phenomenon has existed for several decades, only the excuse diverges. Before, we “went out to buy cigarettes”and we never came back. Simply.

But can we then speak of modern cruelty or a 2.0 way to protect yourself? Isn’t this a normal posture faced with the relational consumerist attitude of our time with social networks, dating applications that offer a multitude of possible partners at supersonic speed?

An anti-goshting TikTokeur

On TikTok, the story told by a young man revives the debate. The famous TikTokeur Connor Moynihan (@connormoynihan4) shared his “polite” way of telling a match that he is no longer interested in him. Of course, the reactions of Internet users, more or less virulent, did not take long to rain…

In this video, seen more than 417,000 times since Wednesday, Connor Moynihan shared the screen of the famous breakup message: “It was great meeting you, I don’t think we’re a good game. Have fun ! » The caption of the video, which went viral within minutes, states: ” Is not easy ? »

A hint of pretension that set fire to the powder on the Web.

An avalanche of mixed reactions

Of course, there are still a few believers; a few souls certainly hurt by their own past experiences have spoken out on TikTok.

“I would always prefer a text like this to being ghosted! » “Yes, it’s better than ghosting or leading them on for too long!” » “People don’t realize that being ghosted hurts a lot more than just a text message saying you’re not interested. »

But a powerful opposition has arisen against these anti-ghosts… Surprisingly, some people like to be ghosted.

“Am I the only one who prefers to be ghosted? » “I prefer to be ghosted. If we went on a single date, you don’t owe me an explanation and I don’t care to have one”

© Daria Nepriakhina

Women are stepping up: ghosting is a guarantee of safety!

More important again, a few female voices rose commenting that they find it uncomfortable to send breakup texts like that of Moynihan. Surprising? Of course not. They only fear that their interlocutors will react violently.

“The only reason I hesitated to do this many times is that some guys reacted badly, aggressively and some even harassed me. » “I did that, and he broke my car window. I never again put someone’s feelings above my sense of security. “If only this actually worked for women…I’ve never met a guy (even a nice guy) who took it really well…”

Faced with this wave of female testimonies, finally reflecting once again the inequalities between men and women, and the daily virtual violence, Moynihan endorsed this reality: “As a mature, well-adjusted gas, I really enjoy lyrics like this, but some boys are off balance…”

Conclusion: to quote Demi Lovato, “do what you like and don’t care what other people think. » Ghoster or not, it’s up to you. But of course, safety first!



Read also :



How This Dating App Punishes Ghosting To Discourage Rude People

Featured Image: Hitesh Choudhary – Unsplash