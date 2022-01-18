a guy posts very normal selfies and earns a staggering $ 1 million • Eurogamer.it

An Indonesian college student reportedly became a millionaire by selling non-fungible token versions (NFT) of his selfies on the NFT market OpenSea.

Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a 22-year-old computer science student from Semarang, Indonesia, converted and sold nearly 1,000 selfie images as NFTs. According to Ghozali, he has been taking pictures of himself for five years – between the ages of 18 and 22 – as a way to rethink his graduation trip.

Ghozali’s selfies were taken sitting or standing in front of his computer, and were later converted to NFT and uploaded to OpenSea in December 2021. The user priced each NFT selfie at $ 3 without expecting interest from serious buyers. While monetizing his expressionless images, Ghozali said:

“You can do anything, but please don’t abuse my photos or my parents will be very disappointed in me. I believe in you guys, so please take good care of my photos“.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Ghozali happened … the year of Gozali @Ghozali_Ghozalu pic.twitter.com/HKOw7FZddj – Arnold Poernomo (@ArnoldPoernomo) January 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

every #NFT photo I take has a story behind This photo was taken during the second corona vaccine https://t.co/pZfJKoKuc9 – Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 11, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

this is my first tax payment in my life https://t.co/VDa8KYYPGs – Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 14, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

With increasing popularity, one of Ghozali’s NFTs sold for 0.247 Ether (ETH) on January 14, worth $ 806 at the time of purchase, according to AFP. The young entrepreneur also adds a touch of personalization by providing some basic information along with the selfies, which adds to the rarity of the NFT.

At its peak, Ghozali’s selfie NFTs sold for 0.9 ETH, worth around $ 3,000, according to a Lifestyle Asia report. The Ghozali collection subsequently achieved a total trading volume of 317 ether, equivalent to over $ 1 million.

Source: Cointelegraph.com.